Queens Basketball Court Where 14-Year-Old Aamir Griffin Was Killed By Stray Bullet ReopensKids are back on a Queens basketball court for the first time in nearly two years after a teen was shot and killed there. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

1 hour ago

3 hours ago

Emmy Nominations AnnouncedThe Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday in Los Angeles.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Stray ShowersCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Yonkers Unveils New DMX MuralA Yonkers community pays tribute to the late rapper, DMX.

4 hours ago

NYPD Commissioner On Shooting Arrests: 'What Is The Plan Here?'Gun violence continues to surge in New York City. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea addressed the tragic trend in an interview Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Man Burned With Unknown Liquid Near Times SquarePolice are searching for a suspect caught on video throwing an unknown liquid on a man near Times Square, causing second-degree burns. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Body Pulled From Water In BrooklynPort Authority police say a body was found in the water off Pier 9 in Red Hook.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

Breaking The Stigma: Cindy Hsu To Share Her Most Personal Story With Dana TylerCindy talks about her journey identifying mental illness, getting treatment and recovering to live her best life. The special airs on CBS2 and CBSN New York at 5:25 p.m. on July 13, and again on CBSN New York at 7 p.m.

5 hours ago

9 hours ago

New Video Shows Queens Deadly ShootingPolice are searching for a suspect who opened fire out of an SUV, killing a 24-year-old man.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Says Mask Requirement Stands In SchoolsDespite new federal guidance, Mayor Bill de Blasio says public school students may have to keep masking up in the fall.

9 hours ago

Woman Crashes Car Into Bronx Homeless HotelThree people have been hospitalized after police say a disgruntled resident crashed her car into a hotel turned homeless shelter in the Bronx. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Unsettled Stretch ContinuesCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn says a severe weather risk will be in play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

17 hours ago

24-Year-Old Delivery Worker Killed In Manhattan Hit-And-RunAs CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, community advocates say the tragic incident shows just how dangerous the food delivery service can be in New York City.

17 hours ago

Cuban-Americans Express Sorrow Over Protests In Their Home CountryCBS2's Jessica Layton has more from West New York, New Jersey, the home of one of the area's largest Cuban populations.

17 hours ago

Reformed Gang Members Attempting To Help Stop Gun Violence In The BronxCBS2's Cory James has more on the latest round of shootings to rock the borough.

17 hours ago

Heavy Rains Flood Parts Of New JerseyCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has more on a long line of drenching storms bashing the Tri-State Area.

17 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants N.J. Girl A Wish Like No OtherCBS2's Vanessa Murdock explains.

21 hours ago

Are New Ticket Options Coming To The Struggling LIRR?Railroad ridership is way down and the MTA is trying to figure out a way to get commuters who now work on hybrid schedules to trust the rails and leave their cars at home. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

21 hours ago