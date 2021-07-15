Jeff Goldblum Poses For Pictures With Couple On Wedding DayA Brooklyn couple had a guest they never expected on their wedding day. (Photo Credit: Justin McCallum/www.JustinMcCallum.com)

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/14 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 14 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

FDNY Boxing Club Preparing For Return Of Fight NightThe FDNY's boxing club is getting ready for its first Fight Night since the start of the pandemic; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

J&J Voluntarily Recalling Some Aerosol Sunscreen ProductsJohnson & Johnson is recalling some aerosol sunscreen products.

3 hours ago

General Motors Warns Chevy Bolt Owners To Park Outdoors OnlyGeneral Motors is warning owners of some older Chevrolet Bolts to park outdoors only.

3 hours ago

2 Women Assault Man In Brownsville LaundromatSurveillance video shows two women assaulting a man inside a Brooklyn laundromat.

3 hours ago

Horse Trainer Bob Baffert's Suspension Lifted By JudgeA New York federal judge has lifted the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert.

3 hours ago

Upper West Side Residents Still Cheering For Health Workers Every NightWhile there's been much progress in the fight against COVID, an Upper West Side community is reminding residents it's not over just yet; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Judge Approves Britney Spears' Request To Hire Her Own AttorneyA judge on Wednesday approved Britney Spears' request to hire her own attorney in her conservatorship case; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Frustrated Bronx Residents Call On City Leaders To Take Action Against Gun ViolencePolice have a new lead in the search for a gunman who killed a 13-year-old boy in the Bronx. It comes as residents urge city leaders to do more to stop the relentless gun violence; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Former Major Leaguer Lew Ford Still Playing Baseball After 22 YearsA baseball player with more than two decades of pro experience is still rounding the bases on Long Island; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/14 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 14 at 6 p.m.

8 hours ago

Relic Belonging To Millennial Being Considered For Sainthood Arrives In BrooklynA modern day miracle attributed to a Millennial makes him the first of his generation to be considered for sainthood by the Roman Catholic church, and a relic that belonged to the teenager just arrived in Brooklyn; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

8 hours ago

Former NYPD Chief Of Department Terence Monahan Helping To Address Public Safety ConcernsAs businesses start bringing more employees back to work, concern has shifted from COVID safety to public safety. That's where former NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan will play a role; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

8 hours ago

Connecticut Reduces Beer Taxes By 16.7% To Support BreweriesBeer breweries in Connecticut are cheering a new tax cut.

8 hours ago

NYCHA Announces New Efforts To Address Lead Paint In BuildingsThe New York City Housing Authority has announced a new effort to address lead paint in its buildings.

8 hours ago

Northeast Corridor Commission Releases 15-Year Plan Of Rail ImprovementsThe Northeast Corridor Commission released a 15-year plan of rail improvements Wednesday. It would replace crumbling infrastructure and speed up travel times; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Attends White House Infrastructure MeetingNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was at the White House on Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with President Joe Biden about infrastructure.

8 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Says Eric Adams 'Is Going To Be Extraordinary,' Can Restore Safety To NYC StreetsGov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic mayoral contender Eric Adams joined forces before the governor announced the first phase of a gun violence prevention program; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the details.

8 hours ago

Good Samaritan Helps Reunite NYC Man With His GuitarDoing the right thing doesn't always come with a reward, but when virtue prevails, it leads to positive outcomes; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

8 hours ago

Kraft & Van Leeuwen Team Up To Create Mac & Cheese Ice CreamKraft has teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a mac-and-cheese ice cream.

8 hours ago

Jerry O'Connell Named As New Co-Host Of 'The Talk'Actor Jerry O'Connell has been named the new co-host of "The Talk."

8 hours ago

Pop Superstar Olivia Rodrigo Joins President Biden To Push Youth VaccinationsThe White House is harnessing star power in its push to get more kids and teens vaccinated before school starts. Actress and pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo joined President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to help spread the word Wednesday; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

8 hours ago

Young Father Undergoes Rare Intestinal TransplantA young father nearly lost his life after a freak encounter with a bull. He needed an intestinal transplant. As CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports, it is one of the rarest transplant operations and only a small handful of medical centers can do it.

8 hours ago