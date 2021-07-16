New York Weather: CBS2 7/16 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 16 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Major Drug Ring Busted In The Bronx As Overdose Deaths Reach Record LevelsA major drug ring in the Bronx is busted, and millions of dollars' worth of heroin and fentanyl has been taken off the streets. The indictments come as overdose deaths reach record levels; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Officer Uses Potato Chip Bag To Save Stabbing Victim In HarlemA quick-thinking NYPD officer saved a man's life in an unlikely way.

2 hours ago

Memorial For 25th Anniversary Of TWA Flight 800 Crash Planned For SaturdayA memorial will be held Saturday to mark the 25th anniversary of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

2 hours ago

NYC Responds To Nationwide Uptick In COVID Cases With More OutreachWith COVID-19 cases again on the rise, New York City is responding with more outreach. The effort includes trained professionals who are trying to educate New Yorkers about the vaccine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Vehicle Loses Control In Long Beach, 1 Person Critically HurtOne person was critically hurt after a vehicle went out of control in Long Beach on Friday.

2 hours ago

1 Suspect Arrested In Queens Attempted KidnappingPolice have arrested one man and are looking for a second after police say they tried to kidnap a boy off the street in Queens; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

'Just A Friend' Rapper Biz Markie Dead At 57Fans are mourning the death of legendary rapper Biz Markie.

3 hours ago

Off-Duty Jersey City Police Officer Dies In Motorcycle CrashA motorcycle crash in New Jersey claimed the life of an off-duty police officer.

4 hours ago

CBS2 Marks One Year Since The Death Of Our Colleague And Friend, Reporter Nina KapurIt has been one year since the death of CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur. She was only 26 years old when she died in a moped accident in New York City. Since then, every day, her loss has been felt from all corners of our newsroom. CBS2's Lisa Rozner shares how we're remembering Nina.

6 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Expected To Be Interviewed This Weekend By State AG's OfficeA big step in one of the investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- he's expected to be interviewed this weekend by the state Attorney General's office; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

6 hours ago

Union County Residents Frustrated By Overgrown Property Covering Old Rail LineSome Union County residents say they have been getting the run-around about who is responsible for maintaining an old railroad line that runs behind their homes; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Man Attacked, Robbed While Walking To Synagogue In BrooklynPolice are looking for the suspects who attacked and robbed a man of religious items as he was walking to a synagogue in Brooklyn.

7 hours ago

Medical Experts Concerned About Rise In COVID Cases On Long IslandMedical experts are concerned about the recent rise in positive COVID cases in our region, and vaccine hesitancy appears to be spreading among the young; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Mount Vernon Mayor Declares State Of EmergencyTrash has been piling up in Mount Vernon after a state of emergency was declared by the mayor. She says the entire fleet of sanitation trucks had to be pulled off the road over safety concerns; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

7 hours ago

Nabisco Plant In Fair Lawn Shuts Down After Over 60 YearsA Bergen County landmark closed its doors Friday. The old Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn shut down after more than 60 years of operation; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/16 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 16 at 5 p.m.

8 hours ago

Test Being Developed To Diagnose So-Called COVID Long HaulersMillions of people are still reporting lingering symptoms possibly related to having had COVID-19, and now a test is in the works to diagnose so-called long haulers; Tina Kraus reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

Video Shows Man Stealing 6-Year-Old Boy's ScooterNew video shows the heartless thief who stole a scooter from a 6-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

8 hours ago

Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Slams SUV Into Building In PelhamA car slammed into a building in Westchester on Friday, and police say a child was behind the wheel.

8 hours ago

Shoplifters On Long Island Hit Beauty Chain Over 2 Dozen TimesA significant spike in shoplifting is being seen across the nation and here in New York. On Long Island, one beauty chain has been hit more than two dozen times in recent months; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

WCBS Remembers Nina Kapur 1 Year After Her DeathThis weekend marks one year since the death of our colleague and friend, reporter Nina Kapur. She was only 26 years old when she died in a moped accident last year in New York City. Since then, every day, her loss has been felt from all corners of our newsroom. CBS2's Lisa Rozner shares how we're remembering Nina.

8 hours ago

Great White Shark Tracked Off Of New Jersey CoastA tracking device has located a great white shark swimming off the coast of New Jersey.

8 hours ago

Yankees Return To Action After Players Test Positive For COVIDSo-called breakthrough COVID cases are what caused the Yankees to have to postpone Thursday's game against the Red Sox. Six Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19, but Friday's game will go on as planned; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

8 hours ago