New York Weather: CBS2 7/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 28 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

PETA, LION Hope To Install Billboard In Manorville AreaThe runaway bull on Long Island has inspired a billboard that could soon go up in Manorville.

1 hour ago

4-Year-Old Queens Boy Recovering After Being Struck By Dirt BikeA 4-year-old boy from Queens who was critically injured after being struck by a dirt bike is on the road to recovery. Meanwhile, his family is fighting for stiffer penalties, hoping to avoid a similar tragedy from happening again. His family spoke exclusively to CBS2's Cory James.

2 hours ago

Police Release New Images Of Suspect In Deadly Subway RobberyPolice have released new images of the suspect in a subway robbery that turned deadly.

2 hours ago

More Shark Sightings Off Long Island Force Beaches To Shut DownMore sharks sightings off Long Island forced some beaches in the town of Hempstead to shut down Wednesday. Two sharks were spotted at Lido Beach, three at Long Beach and one at Jones Beach; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

New York, New Jersey Issue New Guidance In Face Of COVID SetbacksThere are more unsettling setbacks in the fight against COVID. Doctors say a dangerous mindset is driving the Delta variant; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Trying To Identify Man Accused Of Attacking 11-Year-Old Girl, Making Sexual ThreatsPolice are looking for a man accused of robbing and threatening an 11-year-old girl in Queens; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/28 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 28 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Bronx Students Paint Mural As Part Of 'Summer Rising'Some Bronx school kids teamed up with local artists Wednesday to brighten up their schoolyard.

7 hours ago

Propane Tank Turns Into Projectile In Clifton, Damaging BuildingA propane tank turned into a projectile, damaging abuilding in Clifton.

7 hours ago

Long Island Mom Fighting For Child Safety In Custody Battles Involving Abusive ParentsA mother's somber fight for child safety continues in Albany and beyond. Her Long Island community calls her efforts "the best gift" for children who are caught up in custody battles involving abusive parents; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

NYPD Investigating Anti-Asian Hate Crime On Upper West SideThe NYPD is investigating another possible Asian-American hate crime.

7 hours ago

Exclusive: Widow Of Lyft Driver Killed In Queens Crash Begs Suspect To Turn Himself InQueens prosecutors are searching for an accused drunk driver who was arrested for killing a Lyft driver but jumped bail. The victim's grief-stricken wife is pleading with the suspect to turn himself in. She spoke exclusively with CBS2's Hazel Sanchez.

7 hours ago

NYC Offering $100 Incentive For People To Get VaccinatedMayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new cash incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated.

7 hours ago

NYC Comptroller Criticizes DOE's Distribution Of Remote Learning DevicesThe New York City comptroller is criticizing the Department of Education's distribution of remote learning devices, saying it forced thousands of students to fall behind. The DOE is pushing back, saying the numbers don't tell the full story; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Delta Variant Surge Leads To Changes In Tri-State AreaThe surge of the Delta variant is leading to change in the Tri-State Area. Indoor mask mandates are up for consideration, and all New York State workers are required to get vaccinated, some without the option of getting tested each week instead; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

7 hours ago

Officials Say Long Island Teen Helped Save Lives In House FireThe courage of a teenager helped save lives in a ferocious fire on Long Island; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

'Broadway Blooms' Sculpture Exhibit Debuts In ManhattanAn art installation is brightening one of Manhattan's busiest blocks; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

Actor Wentworth Miller Re-Ignites Conversation Around Adults With AutismOne in 54 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and increasingly, more adults are realizing they too fall on the spectrum. An actor's public admission is re-igniting the conversation around autism; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

8 hours ago

Bear 211 Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Northern SuburbsA wild bear that had quite a following on social media has died. Thousands tracked his travels and exploits on Facebook as he roamed the northern suburbs; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Announces Debt Forgiveness Program For CUNY StudentsHelp is on the way for tens of thousands of CUNY students who are having trouble paying tuition and fee balances racked up during the pandemic.

8 hours ago

Delta Variant, Changing CDC Guidelines Spark Concerns About In-Person LearningThere's a tug of war between parents concerned about how COVID will affect New York City schools this September. Some are calling for a remote option while others want full-time in-person learning; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

8 hours ago

New York Giants Preparing For New Season Under Latest COVID Safety ProtocolsNFL training camps have opened up, and teams like the New York Giants are game planning for the season, as well as preparing for the league's most potent enemy -- COVID; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

8 hours ago

New York Jets Hit The Field For Training Camp 2021The New York Jets hit the field at training camp Wednesday; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

8 hours ago