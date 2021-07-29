Surge Of Delta Variant Prompts New Mandates, Small Businesses Impose New RequirementsAs we deal with the an unsettling setback in the country's progress against COVID, many may be experiencing a mild case of deja vu. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Deadline Arrives To Apply For 9/11 Victim Compensation FundAn estimated 500,000 people were in the exposure zone, and could now be suffering from adverse health effects.

Police Seek Burglary Suspect Who Poses As A RepairmanNYPD officers are looking for a man suspected in a string of burglaries, most of them in the Bronx.

Police ID David Robinson As Suspect In Attempted Subway Robbery That Led To Than Than Htwe's DeathRobinson is accused of knocking over and severely injuring Than Than Htwe earlier this month at the N train station at Canal Street.

Violent Robbery Caught On Video In The BronxTwo suspects can be seen repeatedly kicking and punching the 25-year-old victim.

Sarah Feinberg Leaving Post As Interim NYC Transit PresidentFeinberg says the position has severely cut into time she can spend with her family.

New York Weather: 7/29 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 28 at 11 p.m.

PETA, LION Hope To Install Billboard In Manorville AreaThe runaway bull on Long Island has inspired a billboard that could soon go up in Manorville.

4-Year-Old Queens Boy Recovering After Being Struck By Dirt BikeA 4-year-old boy from Queens who was critically injured after being struck by a dirt bike is on the road to recovery. Meanwhile, his family is fighting for stiffer penalties, hoping to avoid a similar tragedy from happening again. His family spoke exclusively to CBS2's Cory James.

Police Release New Images Of Suspect In Deadly Subway RobberyPolice have released new images of the suspect in a subway robbery that turned deadly.

More Shark Sightings Off Long Island Force Beaches To Shut DownMore sharks sightings off Long Island forced some beaches in the town of Hempstead to shut down Wednesday. Two sharks were spotted at Lido Beach, three at Long Beach and one at Jones Beach; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

New York, New Jersey Issue New Guidance In Face Of COVID SetbacksThere are more unsettling setbacks in the fight against COVID. Doctors say a dangerous mindset is driving the Delta variant; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

NYPD Trying To Identify Man Accused Of Attacking 11-Year-Old Girl, Making Sexual ThreatsPolice are looking for a man accused of robbing and threatening an 11-year-old girl in Queens; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/28 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 28 at 6 p.m.

Bronx Students Paint Mural As Part Of 'Summer Rising'Some Bronx school kids teamed up with local artists Wednesday to brighten up their schoolyard.

Propane Tank Turns Into Projectile In Clifton, Damaging BuildingA propane tank turned into a projectile, damaging abuilding in Clifton.

Long Island Mom Fighting For Child Safety In Custody Battles Involving Abusive ParentsA mother's somber fight for child safety continues in Albany and beyond. Her Long Island community calls her efforts "the best gift" for children who are caught up in custody battles involving abusive parents; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

NYPD Investigating Anti-Asian Hate Crime On Upper West SideThe NYPD is investigating another possible Asian-American hate crime.

Exclusive: Widow Of Lyft Driver Killed In Queens Crash Begs Suspect To Turn Himself InQueens prosecutors are searching for an accused drunk driver who was arrested for killing a Lyft driver but jumped bail. The victim's grief-stricken wife is pleading with the suspect to turn himself in. She spoke exclusively with CBS2's Hazel Sanchez.

NYC Offering $100 Incentive For People To Get VaccinatedMayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new cash incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated.

NYC Comptroller Criticizes DOE's Distribution Of Remote Learning DevicesThe New York City comptroller is criticizing the Department of Education's distribution of remote learning devices, saying it forced thousands of students to fall behind. The DOE is pushing back, saying the numbers don't tell the full story; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Delta Variant Surge Leads To Changes In Tri-State AreaThe surge of the Delta variant is leading to change in the Tri-State Area. Indoor mask mandates are up for consideration, and all New York State workers are required to get vaccinated, some without the option of getting tested each week instead; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Officials Say Long Island Teen Helped Save Lives In House FireThe courage of a teenager helped save lives in a ferocious fire on Long Island; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

