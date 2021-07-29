Yankees Close To Finalizing Deal For Cubs First Baseman Anthony RizzoThe Yankees are close to finalizing a deal to add World Series hero from the Chicago Cubs, first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 29 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee A Source Of Inspiration For Many Across U.S.Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee is inspiring people around the country, from young gymnasts to the Asian-American community. Lee is the fifth consecutive U.S. gymnast to win the women's all-around; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Vessel Closes After 14-Year-Old Boy Jumps To His DeathThe Vessel has been closed indefinitely after a teenage boy jumped to his death.

2 hours ago

More Companies Announcing COVID Vaccine Requirements As Delta Variant SpreadsAs the highly contagious COVID Delta variant spreads across the country, more companies are announcing vaccine requirements; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

President Biden Announces Additional Steps To Fight COVID PandemicPresident Joe Biden is taking additional steps to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as Delta virus cases rage across the country; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Severe Weather Causes Damage, Flooding In New JerseyWild weather caused damage in New Jersey on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Possible Tornado Causes Widespread Damage In PennsylvaniaThere was a possible tornado Thursday night in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, which is roughly 13 miles southwest of Trenton; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/29 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 29 at 9 p.m.

4 hours ago

NYC Announces 4 New Homecoming Week ConcertsDespite recent COVID setbacks, New York City has announced four new Homecoming Week concerts in August to honor the history of hip-hop music.

4 hours ago

Multiple Tornado Warnings Issued In Tri-State Area As Severe Weather Sweeps Through RegionThere were multiple tornado warnings in the Tri-State Area throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday, and heavy rains and flooding also caused issues across the region.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/29 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 29 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

New York Jets, Zach Wilson Agree To Contract TermsThe New York Jets and their first-round draft pick quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his contract.

7 hours ago

Out-Of-Work NYCHA Residents Trained To Install Solar PanelsNew York City is working with energy companies to train out-of-work public housing residents to install solar panels on the rooftops of New York City Public Housing buildings.

7 hours ago

Long Island Camp Held For Potential Volunteer FirefightersThere is a special kind of camp being held this week on Long Island. Campers are learning what it takes to become volunteer firefighters amid a nationwide shortage; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

Theodore McCarrick Charged With Sex Abuse Of Teenage BoyDefrocked cardinal Theodore McCarrick is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in the 1970s.

8 hours ago

President Biden Announces New COVID Mandates For Federal Workers, Major Companies Follow SuitPresident Joe Biden has announced new mask and vaccine mandates for federal workers, and some major companies are following suit, including restaurants in New York City; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Mental Coach For Top Athletes Calls Simone Biles' Decision 'A Heroic Move'The decision by Simone Biles to opt out of some Olympic events is intensifying a conversation about mental health in sports. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spoke with one of the foremost mental coaches.

8 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Bill Establishing Statewide Newborn Home Nurse Visitation Program Into LawA bill to establish a statewide newborn home nurse visitation program in New Jersey was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday. CBS2's Meg Baker spoke with a mother who says a visit saved her life.

8 hours ago

Nassau County Expands Summer Youth Employment ProgramNassau County is expanding its summer youth employment program.

8 hours ago

Arrests Made At Protest Against Transfer Of Homeless People From HotelsThere were protests and arrests near City Hall on Thursday over the transfer of homeless residents out of hotels and into congregate shelters.

8 hours ago

New York State PTA Offers Help To Parents Concerned About Kids' Reading LevelThe New York State PTA is offering help to parents of young children who worry their kids have fallen behind on reading. It's a concern every summer, but especially after months of remote and hybrid instruction; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8 hours ago

NYC Council Proposes Bill To Cap Classroom CapacityNew York City Council on Thursday announced a proposal to put a limit on classroom capacity.

8 hours ago

NY AG Reaches Deal With WH To Crack Down On Air PollutionNew York Attorney General Letitia James has reached an agreement with the White House to crack down on air pollution that blows into the state.

8 hours ago