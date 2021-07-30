New York Weather: CBS2 7/30 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 30 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson Makes Training Camp DebutNew York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson made his training camp debut Friday morning.

2 hours ago

COVID Vaccine, Mask Mandates Announced For Broadway AudiencesVaccinations and masks will soon be required for the cast, crew and anyone attending a Broadway show; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Leaked CDC Document Reveals How Contagious Delta Variant Can BeThe scary reality of the Delta variant may finally be starting to change some minds with those who were against the COVID vaccine beginning to come around; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/30 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 30 at 6 p.m.

8 hours ago

Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater ReopensAnother sign of normalcy is returning on Long Island. Live music is back at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater after the pandemic forced a year-and-a-half pause; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Police Secure Pipe Bomb In River EdgePolice in New Jersey are investigating a bomb scare near an apartment building.

8 hours ago

Internal Document From CDC Says Delta Variant Is Changing Battle Against COVIDThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people who test positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 can spread the virus just as easily as those who are not vaccinated. Health experts say that's why masks are so important; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

8 hours ago

Co-Founders Of Toms River Field Of Dreams Hope Park Becomes A Model For Inclusive PlaygroundsA new recreational facility is nearing completion in New Jersey. While most playgrounds are accessible for children with disabilities, this new park is hoping to become the model for inclusive playgrounds; CBS2's Steve Overymer reports.

8 hours ago

Sunshine Mills Recalling Dog Foods Over Mold ConcernsSunshine Mills is recalling six brands of its dog foods.

8 hours ago

Westchester County Sees Notable Drop In Crime Over Last 4 YearsFrom securing unlicensed firearms to tapping a network of surveillance cameras, Westchester County says various initiatives are reducing crime, a notable drop over the last four years. CBS2's Tony Aiello got an exclusive look at the encouraging numbers.

8 hours ago

Man With Knife Disrupts Newark Community Movie NightA man with a knife disrupted a community movie night in Newark on Wednesday, sending children running for safety.

8 hours ago

Vessel At Hudson Yards Closes Indefinitely After Teen Jumps To His DeathThe Vessel at Hudson Yards is now closed indefinitely after a teenager jumped to his death. Officials with the development say they had recently put new safety measures in place to prevent such tragedies after three other people died by suicide; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Customers Line Up For One Last Meal At Iconic New Jersey EateryCustomers lined up outside the Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus, looking for one last meal after 65 years in business; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

8 hours ago

2 Workers Rescued After Partial Building Collapse In BrooklynA partial building collapse in Brooklyn injured two workers Friday.

8 hours ago

Cleanup Underway After At Least 3 Tornadoes Hit New JerseyThe National Weather service confirms that one tornado touched down in Essex County and two more hit Ocean County on Thursday. A big cleanup is now underway in those parts of New Jersey; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

8 hours ago

Connecticut Health Department Asks Some Residents To Wear Masks IndoorsThe Connecticut Department of Health is asking residents in counties with high COVID transmission rates to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

9 hours ago

Hoboken Mayor Orders Vaccines For City Workers By August 9Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla has signed an executive order requiring all municipal employees to get vaccinated by Aug. 9 or submit to weekly testing. Those who are not fully vaccinated will also have to wear a face covering while working indoors and when interacting with the public.

9 hours ago

Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall Issue Vaccine Mandate For PatronsThe Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall will restrict performances to only vaccinated patrons.

9 hours ago

Broadway League Issues Vaccine, Mask Requirements For Audience MembersJust about everyone attending a Broadway show will be required to show they are vaccinated and wear a mask. The new restrictions were announced Friday as shows get ready to reopen; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

9 hours ago

Answering Common Questions About The Delta VariantNew information about the Delta variant is causing some confusion and raising a lot of questions. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez helps sort it out.

9 hours ago

CDC Says 'The War Has Changed' Against COVID-19 As Delta Variant SpreadsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "the war has changed" against COVID-19. It stems from a leaked CDC document underscoring the danger posed by the highly contagious strain; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

9 hours ago

Roof Collapse In BrooklynFirefighters are on the scene. Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

11 hours ago