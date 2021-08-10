President Joe Biden Reacts To Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ResignationPresident Joe Biden reacted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Tuesday afternoon while taking questions from reporters at the White House.

5 minutes ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation 1 Week After Release Of Attorney General's Sexual Harassment ReportGov. Andrew Cuomo's historic resignation comes just one week after the Attorney General released a report accusing the governor of sexual harassment; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

8 minutes ago

New York Officials Release Statements After Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces ResignationLt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Mayor Bill de Blasio and other state and local officials released statements Tuesday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation. CBS2's Alice Gainer, Dana Tyler and political reporter Marcia Kramer report.

3 hours ago

New Yorkers React To Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ResignationNew Yorkers reacted Tuesday to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

Political Expert Basil Smikle Reacts To Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ResignationPolitical expert Basil Smikle joins CBS2's Jessica Moore, Mary Calvi and political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

4 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul To Become New York’s First Female Governor After Cuomo Announces ResignationWith New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s announcement that he is stepping down in 14 days ahead of possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the state’s first female governor; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Political Expert Javier Lacayo Weighs In On Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ResignationPolitical expert Javier Lacayo weighs in on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation with CBS2's Jessica Moore, Mary Calvi and political reporter Marcia Kramer.

4 hours ago

CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer Discusses Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ResignationCBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer joined Jessica Moore and Mary Calvi to discuss Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

4 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces ResignationGov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021.

5 hours ago

Police: Bronx Attempted Rape, Assault, Robbery Suspect Caught On VideoThe NYPD wants your help finding a man seen on surveillance video they say tried to rape a woman in the Bronx. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Arrest In Murder Of Queens AttorneyPolice have arrested a man they say murdered an attorney inside his office in Queens.

10 hours ago

64-Year-Old Man Beaten In BrooklynPolice are searching for a man seen on video attacking a 64-year-old man after an argument in Brooklyn.

10 hours ago

Questions About Back-To-School And Quarantine DaysThere's a push to get students and teacher vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year, as cases rise in the region. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Hot & HumidCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Actress Julie Bowen Helps Rescue Bergen County WomanThe 'Modern Family' actress helped save Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey after she fainted and hit her head on rocks.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/9 Nightly Update At 11PMVanessa Murdock has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 11.

17 hours ago

New York Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Testifies In His Murder TrialA frail-looking Durst testified in Los Aneles, where he is accused of killing his best friend Susan Berman in 2000.

17 hours ago

Dozens Attend Vigil For Beloved Barred Owl In Central ParkDozens gathered at the owl's usual haunts and reminisced about hours spent watching the beloved park resident.

17 hours ago

Police: Man Missing From Queens Nursing Home After EscapingPolice are investigating after a man made a dramatic escape from a nursing home in Jackson Heights.

18 hours ago

Web Extra: Pediatrician Says Parents Should Vaccinate Eligible Children Against COVID Before School StartsCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Bienstock from Pediatric Care Associates.

18 hours ago

Parents Concerned Students Forced To Quarantine Will Fall Behind Without Remote Learning OptionNew York City has tried to make the COVID vaccine as accessible as possible before the upcoming school year. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

18 hours ago

Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew For Alleged Sexual AssaultOne of Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent accusers has sued Prince Andrew, accusing him of rape when she was 17.

18 hours ago

State Assembly To Begin Impeachment Investigation Amid Gov. Cuomo's Sexual Harassment ScandalThe New York State Assembly is undertaking an impeachment investigation into a sitting governor for the first time in more than 100 years. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

18 hours ago

Interstate Dogfighting Ring Taken Down On Long IslandTen people were arrested and 89 dogs were rescued. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

21 hours ago