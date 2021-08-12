FDA Approves COVID-19 Booster Shot For Immune-CompromisedThe Food and Drug Administration has cleared a third COVID vaccine dose for millions of high-risk Americans.

New York Weather: CBS2 8/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 12 at 11 p.m.

Shark Sightings Reported At Lido Beach, Rockaway BeachSharks were spotted twice in our area Thursday, forcing swimmers out of the water.

2 People Arrested After Slashing, Stabbing Inside Bronx StoreA mother and her 15-year-old daughter are among three people slashed during a fight in the Bronx.

Fire In Sunnyside, Queens, Rips Through 5 BusinessesThe cause of a fire that seriously damaged five Asian-American businesses in Sunnyside, Queens, remains under investigation.

Taliban Forces Capture Kandahar; 3,000 U.S. Troops DeployedTaliban fighters have captured Afghanistan's second- and third-largest cities. Thousands of U.S. troops are on their way to help evacuated the U.S. Embassy; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

New York DOE Outlines How Schools Can Stay Safe From COVID During Upcoming Academic YearThursday, the largest teachers' union in the country said it supports educators getting vaccinated before the start of the school year. This, as the New York Department of Education outlined how schools can stay safe as they plan to welcome students back in person; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Part Of New York's Eviction MoratoriumThe U.S. Supreme Court has blocked part of New York's eviction moratorium that would have expired at the end of August.

Con Edison Urging Queens, Staten Island Customers To Conserve EnergyCon Edison is urging customers in parts of Queens and Staten Island to conserve power while crews repair equipment.

7 People Hospitalized After Getting Struck By Lightning At Bronx BeachSeven people were hospitalized after getting struck by lightning at a Bronx beach. Sources say a 13-year-old is in critical condition; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Caught On Camera: Man Robs Bronx Business At GunpointPolice want to identify a man accused of robbing a Bronx business at gunpoint on Aug. 9, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police Seek Identity Of Man Wanted In Connection To Attempted Rape In The BronxPolice are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to an attempted rape in the Bronx that happened on Aug. 8, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Experts Offer Advice On How To Keep Kids Cool In Dangerous HeatIt's important to check on the elderly and pets during oppressive heat, but don't forget to keep an eye on your kids, too; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 8/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 12 at 6 p.m.

6 People Treated After Lightning Strike At Orchard BeachSeveral people were taken to the hospital after a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday.

Some Fort Lee Residents Pushing Back On Proposed Plan To Remove Trees From Park, Add Athletic FieldsSome residents in Fort Lee, New Jersey, are pushing back on a proposed plan that would remove trees from a park and replace them with athletic fields and asphalt; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Gun Violence Spike Prompts Calls For Increased Police Presence In HarlemWith a spike in gun violence in parts of Harlem, business owners and community leaders are demanding action.

Investigation Into Connecticut Mall Shooting ContinuesPolice say they have a good lead on the young man who opened fire at a Connecticut shopping mall Wednesday. One teenage girl was struck by a bullet. Police are not sure if she was the intended target; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Reports: Britney Spears' Father Agrees To Step Down As ConservatorAccording to multiple reports, Britney Spears' father has agreed to step down as her conservator.

Puppets Of New York: Gallery Showcases History And Lasting Power Of Art FormCulture, politics and art combine in the Puppets of New York exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2020 Census Data ReleasedData from the 2020 Census is out after being delayed by the pandemic.

New Technology May Help Warn Of Dangers From Hurricanes SoonerNew technology may help warn of the dangers from hurricanes sooner; CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports.

Gov. Cuomo's Resignation Reignites Debate Over Term Limits In New YorkNew York is one of only 12 states that doesn't have a term limit for governors. It's a long-standing conversation that's been reignited given the controversy surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Bill Being Introduced To Change Name Of Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Back To Tappan ZeeWith Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation has come increasing pressure to change the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. A bill is being introduced in the state Senate to restore the original Tappan Zee name; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

