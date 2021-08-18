New York Weather: CBS2 8/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 18 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Father Under Arrest Hours After Triggering AMBER Alert In QueensA man is under arrest hours after triggering an AMBER Alert for his 7-year-old daughter.

2 hours ago

President Biden Says Final Withdrawal Date For US Troops In Afghanistan Depends On EvacuationsPresident Joe Biden says the final withdrawal date for U.S. troops in Afghanistan will depend on the pace of evacuations; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

West Indian Day Parade, Mermaid Parade Canceled Due To COVID ConcernsThe annual West Indian Parade in Brooklyn and the Coney Island Mermaid Parade have been canceled because of COVID.

2 hours ago

NYPD Officers Must Show Vaccination Proof Or Wear Masks IndoorsUnvaccinated NYPD officers could be disciplined if they're caught without a mask indoors.

2 hours ago

Health Officials Release New Information About COVID Booster ShotsAs more businesses in the Tri-State Area are requiring customers to show proof of vaccine, health officials are releasing new information about COVID booster shots; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/18 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 18 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

1K Tickets Will Be Given Away For 'Never Forget' 9/11 Anniversary ConcertThis year marks 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11, and out on Long Island, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting the "Never Forget Concert" at Jones Beach.

6 hours ago

11-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy Helps Save Family From Fast-Moving FireA Brooklyn family says their 11-year-old son's quick thinking saved them from a fast-moving fire overnight; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

6 hours ago

Legionnaires' Cluster Reported In Central HarlemNew York City's health department is investigating a Legionnaires' cluster in Central Harlem.

6 hours ago

Queens Girl Found Safe Hours After Reported Abduction In ElmhurstA little girl was found safe hours after her mother reported her abducted in Elmhurst, Queens, triggering an AMBER Alert.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Broadway Mainstay Joe Allen ReopensA mainstay for Broadway fans is back. The iconic restaurant Joe Allen reopened Wednesday; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

7 hours ago

Music Legend Clive Davis Hoping To Great An Unforgettable Night For NYC Homecoming ConcertWe are just days away from this weekend's Homecoming Concert at Central Park, organized by New York's very own Clive Davis. CBS2's Cory James spoke with the music icon, who is hoping to create an unforgettable night of music in the cultural capital of the world.

7 hours ago

Breakthrough Cases Make Up Less Than 1% Of All COVID CasesWhile the vast majority of COVID cases are people who are not vaccinated, there are some so-called "breakthrough" cases. Those are people who develop a COVID infection even after receiving a vaccine. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says it's extremely rare, but it can happen.

7 hours ago

Hostess Recalling Some Batches Of Hot Dog, Hamburger BunsHostess is recalling some batches of its soft white hot dog and hamburger buns because they may be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

7 hours ago

FDA Issues Warning Letter To Midwestern Pet Foods After Dog DeathsThe FDA has issued a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods after its dog food has been linked to hundreds of deaths and illnesses.

7 hours ago

Incoming Governor Kathy Hochul Speaks To Queens Educators About Upcoming School YearPreparing for her transition to power, incoming governor Kathy Hochul spent another day in New York City talking to educators in Queens about the upcoming school year; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

Violations Issued After Deadly Bronx Railing CollapseThere's new information on a Bronx porch railing collapse that killed an 8-year-old girl.

8 hours ago

Long Island Couple Facing Charges After Allegedly Leaving Baby Locked Inside Sweltering CarNassau Police credit two alert good Samaritans for saving the life of a baby boy who was locked inside a sweltering car; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Exclusive: NYPD Arrest Several Alleged Gang Members In Major BustThe NYPD arrested several alleged gang members in a major bust Wednesday. CBS2's Ali Bauman rode along with the police squad for an exclusive look inside the takedown.

8 hours ago

Tropical Depression Fred Could Drench Long IslandLong Island is gearing up for possible storm damage from Tropical Depression Fred.

8 hours ago

Man Arrested After Hatchet Attack In Lower ManhattanA hatchet-wielding suspect is under arrest after a horrifying attack in Lower Manhattan; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

8 hours ago