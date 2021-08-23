New York Weather: CBS2's 8/23 Nightly Update At 11 PMLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 11.

2 hours ago

9/11 Commemorative Art Work Unveiled Ahead Of AnniversaryThe work entitled "A Time of Remembrance" by artist Charles Fazzino was shown at Carlton Fine Arts on Madison Avenue.

2 hours ago

Murphy: Afghan Refugees Are Welcome In New Jersey, 'We're Honored To Do Our Part'As evacuations from Afghanistan continue, a plane carrying a group of refugees arrived at Dulles International Airport Monday.

2 hours ago

Man Attempts To Vandalize Church In QueensSurveillance video shows a man apparently trying to set a church on fire.

3 hours ago

NYPD: Woman Raped In Rideshare Car On Staten IslandAccording to police, the woman said the driver pulled over, locked the doors and raped her.

3 hours ago

Health Officials Hope FDA Approval Of COVID Vaccine Encourages Those Who Are HesitantAfter rigorous review of hundreds of thousands of pages of data, the Pfizer vaccine is now fully licensed for people 16 and older. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

Focus Shifts To Kathy Hochul On Eve Of Inauguration As GovernorWith the sun setting on Andrew Cuomo's term, Kathy Hochul quietly prepared for one of the most important moments of her political career. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Grants Clemency To Man Convicted In Deadly 1981 Bank RobberyHours before leaving office Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six inmates.

4 hours ago

NYPD: Man Waiting For Cab Hit By Stray Bullet In Shooting Near Penn StationPolice are searching for a suspect they said opened fire, but missed his intended target and shot an innocent bystander outside Penn Station Monday. CBS2's Cory James reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Ferry Launches St. George Route Serving Staten IslandThere's a new way to get from Manhattan to Staten Island.

5 hours ago

Sacred Artifacts Stolen From Long Island SynagogueOfficials believe they may have been thrown in the ocean. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

Long Island Man Collects, Assembles Historic Farming EquipmentFarming has become a cultural passion for 88-year-old Ron Bush. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

5 hours ago

NYPD: Innocent Bystander Hurt In Shooting Near Penn StationPolice are searching for a suspect who opened fire outside Penn Station after some sort of dispute. CBS2's Cory James reports.

6 hours ago

Ferris Wheel Erected In Times SquareA temporary, 110-foot Ferris wheel is now at the Crossroads of the World.

6 hours ago

Henri Floods Major ParkwaysThere were closures on the major parkways due to flooding and cleanup from Tropical Storm Henri. But why do these vital traffic arteries get cut off when there is significant rainfall? CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/23 Monday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News.

7 hours ago

Final Preparations In Albany For Kathy Hochul's InaugurationAs Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to step aside, Kathy Hochul steps into history. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

7 hours ago

FDA Grants Full Approval Of Pfizer's COVID-19 VaccineThe vaccine is now fully licensed for people 16 and older. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

7 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Announces Teachers, State Workers Must Be VaccinatedGov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday requiring all school staff to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Vaccine Mandate For TeachersThere was a major announcement Monday, just three weeks before the first day of school in New York City. CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

7 hours ago

Developing: Man In Serious Condition After Shooting Near Penn StationPolice closed off portions of 7th Avenue after a shooting near Penn Station. CBS2's Cory James reports.

7 hours ago

Walk To Cure LupusImagine a disease that can hurt any part of your body, like your joints, heart, kidneys. Your immune system becomes so hyperactive that it attacks, instead of protects. That's lupus.

8 hours ago

Breaking: Man Shot Near Penn Station7th Avenue is closed in the area as investigators are on the scene.

8 hours ago

Henri Flooded Homes That Usually Stay DryThe cleanup from Henri is expected to days. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

8 hours ago