Update: USTA To Require Proof Of COVID Vaccination At US OpenThe United States Tennis Association has changed its vaccination policy for fans at the U.S. Open.

2 hours ago

Port Authority's Newest K-9 Officers Named In Honor Of 9/11 HeroesThe Port Authority Police Department is remembering officers lost on 9/11 in a special way. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Veterans Groups Urge Those Who Needs Help To Reach OutAmid the crisis in Afghanistan, some veterans groups are seeing an increase in mental health calls from those who served. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Hochul Says MTA Will Be 'Far More Liberated,' Vows Not To MicromanageWith congestion pricing ready to roll out and fund transit improvements, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will free the MTA of political influences. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

3 hours ago

Long Island Teen Wins First Gold Medal At Tokyo Paralympic GamesA teen swimmer from Long Island overcame the unimaginable and made history at the Paralympics in Tokyo. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/27 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

3 hours ago

Mother Of Child Killed By Fallen Dresser In Nursery Shares StoryEvery 46 minutes, a child is rushed to the emergency room because of furniture and television tip-over injuries.

3 hours ago

Consumer Alert: Hoverboards Recalled Due To Fire RiskMore than 200,000 hoverboards are being recalled.

3 hours ago

Federal Regulators Consider Approving COVID-19 Booster Shot 5 Months After Previous DoseCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has some answers about if and when we may need COVID booster shots and if they're effective against the Delta variant.

3 hours ago

Purple Heart Honoring WWII Hero Returned To Long Island HometownThe Purple Heart belonging to Charles W. Crabbe was found nearly a decade ago tucked in a sofa in Florida.

3 hours ago

Man Walking From Boston Airport To NYC To Honor Flight Crews Killed On 9/11Rain or shine, Paul Veneto is on his way to New York City, pushing an airline beverage cart in honor of the flight crews who died on 9/11, many of whom he knew personally. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Decision To Not Require COVID Vaccines Or Masks For Fans At US Open Draws CriticismThe U.S. Open gets started next week, and despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the tournament will not require vaccines or masks. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Jericho 3rd Grader Eager To Return To Classroom For First Day Of SchoolThe first day of school is early in a few districts in New York, but for some students, it couldn't come soon enough; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

3 hours ago

Drivers Frustrated By Parking 'App-Palooza' Across Westchester CountyDrivers who want the convenience of paying for parking with a smartphone app face the irritating task of downloading a half dozen apps to use across the county. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

4 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Stray Bullet Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Aamir GriffinPolice said 18-year-old Sean Brown was arrested this week in Los Angeles.

4 hours ago

Harlem Restaurants, Churches Partner With City To Vaccinate More Community MembersIt's part of a larger effort by the city to make the vaccine convenient for hesitant residents. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

US Intelligence Agencies Divided On COVID-19's OriginsThe results of an intelligence report ordered by Pres. Biden were released Friday.

4 hours ago

Supreme Court Blocks Eviction MoratoriumHundreds of thousands of people who can't pay their rent are at risk of being kicked out of their homes. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

4 hours ago

Storms Causing Delays At Newark Liberty International AirportCheck with you airline for the latest information.

4 hours ago

Evacuations Resume After Suicide Bombing Outside Kabul AirportVideo shows throngs of people desperate to escape the Taliban as evacuations continue following Thursday's attack. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

19-Year-Old Pilot Zara Rutherford Lands In New York City During Attempt To Break World RecordFor this Women's Equality Day, we're introducing you to a young woman who's trying to level the airfield, flying high to break a world record; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/27 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

9 hours ago

Travel On MTA Bridges & Tunnels Nearing Pre-Pandemic LevelsAAA say more people in the area are expected to travel for Labor Day this year.

9 hours ago

NYPD: Suspects Wanted For Gunpoint Robbery At Gas StationThe incident was caught on surveillance video.

9 hours ago