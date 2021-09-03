Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.
Breaking: Mudslide Near Train Tracks In Yonkers
Mayor De Blasio Announces New Storm Response PlansMayor Bill de Blasio gives and update on the city's response to catastrophic flooding that killed at least 13 people.
Gov. Murphy Gives Update On Storm Recovery In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy is visiting some of the hardest hit communities in New Jersey on Friday.
New York Weather: CBS2's 9/3 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.
CBS Mornings Premieres Sept. 7 On CBS2Our flagship morning newscast is moving to a new home that's really not so new. Tony Dokoupil reports.
Crews Unable To Reach Scene Of Fire In Flooded Manville, NJFires burned through parts of Somerset County overnight and into the morning.
Gov. Hochul Surveys Flood Damage In MamaroneckThe governor is reassuring storm victims in Westchester that every effort will be taken to help them recover. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Gov. Murphy Tours Damage In State's Hardest Hit CommunitiesGov. Murphy told business owners that help is on the way. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Mayor De Blasio Announce New Storm Evacuation Plan After 13 Died In Unprecedented FloodingThe mayor said extreme weather should be considered the norm after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused unprecedented flooding. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Ida Aftermath: NJ Residents Overwhelmed By Cleanup AheadCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the damage in Millburn.
Ida Aftermath: Roads And Rails Start To ReopenCBS2's John Dias has the latest on the storm cleanup from the Bronx River Parkway.
Fire Rages In Jersey CitySo far, there's no word on any injuries.
New York Weather: Nice, Cool FridayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 2 at 11 p.m.
'Waitress,' 'Hadestown' Return To BroadwayThe curtain went up Thursday night on the first Broadway musicals to return since the pandemic began.
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Jersey City, HobokenA boil water advisory is in effect for two cities in Hudson County.
Gov. Murphy Begins Touring Areas Hard Hit By IdaGov. Phil Murphy will visit the town of Millburn in Essex County, New Jersey, on Friday.
Receding Flood Waters Reveal Damage, Destruction Suffered In New JerseyThere were around-the-clock rescues in New Jersey as floodwaters immediately changed the lives of thousands of people; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
At Least 13 Dead In NYC After Dangerous FloodingThe death toll from flooding in New York City stands at 13, with many of the victims in Queens; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Public Transportation Beginning To Resume Service In Ida's AftermathPublic transportation is beginning to resume service in the aftermath of Ida.
Vehicles Abandoned On Flooded Roads Across NYC In Ida's AftermathVehicles were abandoned and under water across New York City on Thursday in the aftermath of Ida; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Gov. Kathy Hochul Extends Eviction Moratorium For Homes, BusinessesNew York state now boasts the strongest tenant protections in the nation; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Vehicles Disabled On Flooded Roads Around New York CityAnyone on the roads Thursday saw destruction firsthand. Cars littered highways, left behind by drivers who couldn't make it through floodwaters; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Cresskill High School Auditorium FloodsWednesday's storm flooded the Cresskill High School auditorium with about three feet of water.