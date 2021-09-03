Mayor De Blasio Announces New Storm Response PlansMayor Bill de Blasio gives and update on the city's response to catastrophic flooding that killed at least 13 people.

2 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Gives Update On Storm Recovery In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy is visiting some of the hardest hit communities in New Jersey on Friday.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/3 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

2 hours ago

CBS Mornings Premieres Sept. 7 On CBS2Our flagship morning newscast is moving to a new home that's really not so new. Tony Dokoupil reports.

3 hours ago

Crews Unable To Reach Scene Of Fire In Flooded Manville, NJFires burned through parts of Somerset County overnight and into the morning.

3 hours ago

Breaking: Mudslide Near Train Tracks In YonkersJim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

3 hours ago

Gov. Hochul Surveys Flood Damage In MamaroneckThe governor is reassuring storm victims in Westchester that every effort will be taken to help them recover. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Tours Damage In State's Hardest Hit CommunitiesGov. Murphy told business owners that help is on the way. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Announce New Storm Evacuation Plan After 13 Died In Unprecedented FloodingThe mayor said extreme weather should be considered the norm after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused unprecedented flooding. CBS2's John Dias reports.

3 hours ago

Ida Aftermath: NJ Residents Overwhelmed By Cleanup AheadCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the damage in Millburn.

9 hours ago

Ida Aftermath: Roads And Rails Start To ReopenCBS2's John Dias has the latest on the storm cleanup from the Bronx River Parkway.

9 hours ago

Fire Rages In Jersey CitySo far, there's no word on any injuries.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: Nice, Cool FridayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 2 at 11 p.m.

15 hours ago

'Waitress,' 'Hadestown' Return To BroadwayThe curtain went up Thursday night on the first Broadway musicals to return since the pandemic began.

16 hours ago

Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Jersey City, HobokenA boil water advisory is in effect for two cities in Hudson County.

16 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Begins Touring Areas Hard Hit By IdaGov. Phil Murphy will visit the town of Millburn in Essex County, New Jersey, on Friday.

16 hours ago

Receding Flood Waters Reveal Damage, Destruction Suffered In New JerseyThere were around-the-clock rescues in New Jersey as floodwaters immediately changed the lives of thousands of people; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

16 hours ago

At Least 13 Dead In NYC After Dangerous FloodingThe death toll from flooding in New York City stands at 13, with many of the victims in Queens; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

16 hours ago

Public Transportation Beginning To Resume Service In Ida's AftermathPublic transportation is beginning to resume service in the aftermath of Ida.

16 hours ago

Vehicles Abandoned On Flooded Roads Across NYC In Ida's AftermathVehicles were abandoned and under water across New York City on Thursday in the aftermath of Ida; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

16 hours ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul Extends Eviction Moratorium For Homes, BusinessesNew York state now boasts the strongest tenant protections in the nation; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

17 hours ago

Vehicles Disabled On Flooded Roads Around New York CityAnyone on the roads Thursday saw destruction firsthand. Cars littered highways, left behind by drivers who couldn't make it through floodwaters; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

18 hours ago

Cresskill High School Auditorium FloodsWednesday's storm flooded the Cresskill High School auditorium with about three feet of water.

18 hours ago