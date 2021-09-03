Big3 Co-Founder Ice Cube Discusses Championship, Olympics & InclusivityCBS2's Steve Overmyer spoke to hip-hop legend and Big3 basketball league co-founder Ice Cube about the Big3 Championship, airing Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

46 minutes ago

Rosh Hashanah Celebrations Planned With COVID In Mind For 2nd Straight YearThe Jewish New Year known as Rosh Hashanah begins Monday night. In the midst of the pandemic, some congregations are carefully planning to gather in person and others are connecting virtually; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/3 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

Broadway Favorites 'Hadestown,' 'Waitress' Return After COVID ShutdownShut down for nearly 18 months because of COVID, Broadway's getting back in business, and Thursday night was a big night. It was curtain up on two fan favorites -- Tony-winning Best Musical "Hadestown" and "Waitress," starring Grammy winner Sara Bareilles; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

2 hours ago

Long Island, Queens Rabbis Release Video Urging People To Get VaccinatedA group of rabbis on Long Island and Queens joined forces, urging their communities to get vaccinated.

2 hours ago

Gov. Hochul, Sen. Schumer Tour Storm Damage In WestchesterGov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Chuck Schumer toured storm damage in Westchester on Friday, offering sympathy and resources for recovery. At one business, the owner pushed back, asking why previous promises of help have not been met; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Weather Response Task Force; City Council Calls For Oversight HearingFriday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a weather response task force, and the City Council is now calling for an oversight hearing on why they say the city wasn't better prepared for the remnants of Ida; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

Tri-State Area Residents Who Lost Belongings & More To Ida Figuring Out Next StepsMany people in the Tri-State Area left with little to nothing after Ida are trying to figure out what to do next. Some are processing insurance claims, but what about help for those who didn't have insurance before the storm hit? CBS2's Jessica Moore has what you need to know.

3 hours ago

North Shore Of Nassau County Hard Hit By Remnants Of IdaSome of the highest rain totals from the remnants of Ida on Long Island were on the North Shore of Nassau County. That's where one police department's phone lines were under water, retaining walls collapsed and homes were flooded with sewage; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick In CourtFormer Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was in a Massachusetts courtroom Friday to plead not guilty to sexual assault charges.

3 hours ago

Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect For Some Areas Of New JerseyThere's a boil water advisory in effect for some areas of New Jersey.

3 hours ago

Satellite Images Capture Flood Damage In New JerseySatellite images show the devastating flooding caused by Ida.

3 hours ago

Flood Damage Forces Some New Jersey Schools To Go VirtualThe remnants of Ida devastated schools, as well, and now some students will have to start their school year remotely; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Wall Collapses, Trapping New Jersey Homeowner In BasementSurveillance video shows the basement wall of a home in Cranford collapse during Ida.

3 hours ago

Mudslide In Yonkers Disrupted Metro-North's Hudson LineIn Yonkers, the ground was so saturated by the floods that it caused mudslides in parts of backyards and a parking lot.

3 hours ago

Westchester Police Search For Body Of Iona College Professor Swept Away By Flood WatersPolice in Westchester searched Friday for the body of a beloved Iona College professor while homeowners in the area recalled the frightful conditions they endured from Ida and began the process of recovery; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Congregations Carefully Planning For Rosh Hashanah ServicesThe Jewish New Year known as Rosh Hashanah begins Monday night. In the midst of the pandemic, some congregations are carefully planning to gather in person and others are connecting virtually; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

Roads Reopen Across New York City After Flood DamageNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul says 11 roads from the Bronx to Rockland County are still either fully or partially closed, but progress is slowly being made.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

New Yorkers Hit Hard By Flood Damage Beg City For More HelpNew Yorkers cleaning up their flooded homes are begging for more help; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago