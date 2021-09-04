17-Year-Old Dies, 2 Teens Rescued At Sandy Hook BeachA 17-year-old boy is dead after he drowned at Sandy Hook Beach in New Jersey.

Grandmother, Grandson Critically Hurt In New Jersey Hit-And-RunA grandmother and her young grandson are in critical condition after a hit-and-run in New Jersey.

Health Officials Concerned Labor Day Weekend Travel Will Create Spike In COVID CasesWith daily COVID cases reaching levels not seen since January, there's new concern that Labor Day weekend travel will only worsen the trend; Lilia Luciano reports for CBS2.

Teen Facing Charges In 2019 Death Of 14-Year-Old Aamir Griffin Extradited To New YorkThe teenager facing charges in the 2019 death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin was extradited to New York on Saturday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

More Resources Available For NYC Storm VictimsMore resources are now available to storm victims across all five boroughs; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Trombone Stolen In Midtown Subway AttackPolice are trying to find the person accused of attacking a man and stealing his trombone on the subway in Midtown on Aug. 28, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Glenfiddich Uses Spirits Waste To Fuel TrucksManufacturer Glenfiddich is pioneering a program that turns waste from spirits into fuel to help the environment; Tina Kraus reports for CBS2.

Gov. Hochul, Lt. Gov. Benjamin Speak At National Action Network RallyWhile Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City on Saturday, she made a stop in Harlem at the National Action Network House of Justice.

Gov. Hochul Provides Latest COVID Vaccine Numbers For New York StateGov. Kathy Hochul says more than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

NYPD: Suspect Struck Twice In Same Morning At Manhattan Subway StationOne man was robbed and another was attacked at a Washington Heights subway station Friday morning.

Firefighters Among Several Injured In East Harlem Apartment Building FireA massive fire broke out Saturday morning in East Harlem.

FEMA Damage Assessments Being Made In New York, New JerseyFEMA says right now, damage assessments are being made in the hardest hit areas of New York and New Jersey, and they hope to be done by the end of the day Saturday.

New York Weather: CBS2 9/4 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 4 at 6 p.m.

Police Investigating 3 Separate Fatal Shootings In The BronxGun violence ripped across the Bronx overnight with three deadly shootings all within a mile of each other; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

Gov. Phil Murphy Inspects Storm Damage From Ida In PiscatawayGov. Phil Murphy inspected storm damage in Piscataway on Saturday as residents there learned of yet another death; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New York City Opens Service Centers In Every Borough To Help Those Affected By IdaClean-up continues across the Tri-State Area, including in New York City, where more resources have been made available for those affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In InwoodSo far, police have not made any arrests in the case.

Gov. Murphy Continues Tour Of State's Hardest Hit Communities In Ida's AftermathDays after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded parts of New Jersey, some neighborhoods are still underwater. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Divers Suspend Search In Passaic For Missing College StudentsNidhi Rana, a Seton Hall student, and Ayush Rana, a Montclair State student, were together when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Wednesday night.

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/4 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

New York Weather: CBS2 9/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 3 at 11 p.m.

Manville Residents Begin Cleanup After Devastating Damage From IdaManville, New Jersey, has been isolated because of flooded out, impassable roads. Friday, we got access for the first time; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

