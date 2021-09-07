President Biden Tours Storm Damage In Manville, N.J.President Biden and Gov. Murphy tour Ida storm damage in Manville, New Jersey.

38 minutes ago

President Biden Speaks About New Jersey Storm DamagePresident Joe Biden arrives in the Tri-State to survey the destruction from Ida.

2 hours ago

President Biden Touches Down In New JerseyPresident Joe Biden arrives in the Tri-State to survey the destruction from Ida.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Round Of Rain AheadCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Hollywood And Beyond Mourns Loss Of Michael K. WilliamsTributes are pouring in for the Emmy nominated star of The Wire and Lovecraft Country.

3 hours ago

Human Rights Campaign Fires President Over Cuomo ProbeThe fallout continues after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

3 hours ago

Newark Schools Welcome Students Back For 1st Time Since Pandemic StartedNewark public school students and staff are back to class fully in person for the first time in more than a year and a half. But some New Jersey school districts have delayed reopening because of the storm damage. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more.

3 hours ago

With Long Cleanup Ahead, Manville Residents Hope For Help From BidenPresident Joe Biden is headed to the Tri-State Area to survey the destruction from Ida. His first stop will be Manville, New Jersey, which saw heavy damage from the flooding.

3 hours ago

Queens Residents Anxious For Biden's Storm TourPresident Joe Biden plans to tour some of the hardest hit areas by Ida last week, including East Elmhurst, Queens. CBS2's Christina Fan hears from residents ahead of his visit.

3 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio's Daily Briefing On COVID, Crime And More In NYCMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on covid recovery, crime stats and more in New York City.

3 hours ago

Update For Metro-North, NJ Transit RidersThere are some service updates for rail commuters in New York and New Jersey.

8 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Bed-Stuy ShootingPolice say one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn overnight.

8 hours ago

Hearings Resume For Alleged 9/11 MastermindsPre-trial hearings resume for the five men believed to be the masterminds behind the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

8 hours ago

President Biden To Tour Tri-State Ida Storm DamagePresident Joe Biden will visit the Tri-State Area today to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Manville, New Jersey.

8 hours ago

Child Hurt, Driver Arrested In Brooklyn CrashA child is in critical condition this morning after a crash in East Flatbush.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: Gorgeous TuesdayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Ida's Aftermath: Key Parts Of Vehicles To Check For Water DamageAn influx of cars and SUVs that were submerged or inundated with water during last week's storms are now being serviced by very busy area mechanics. Here's what you should know to avoid mold.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says the Tri-State Area will see beautiful conditions as the week moves along.

16 hours ago

Expiration Of Federal Unemployment Benefits Could Mean Needed Help For Restaurant IndustryOwners are hopeful that people who need work will come calling and help fix a serious staffing shortage at Tri-State Area eateries. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

16 hours ago

4 Families Forced To Evacuate Homes On Staten Island Due To Ida FloodingCBS2's Ali Bauman has the story from the Mariners Harbor section of the borough.

16 hours ago

Ida Devastation Hits Home In Manville, N.J.CBS2's Jessica Layton speaks to residents, some who lost many, if not all, of their possessions in last week's floods.

16 hours ago

Entertainment World Shocked By Sudden Death Of 'The Wire' Star Michael K. WilliamsCBS2's Cory James has reaction from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the 54-year-old actor's body was discovered inside his penthouse.

16 hours ago

Labor Of Love: Chef Who Lost Job During Pandemic Feeds Long Islanders In NeedCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on Ryan Carroll's mission to help those less fortunate than him.

20 hours ago

Retired 9/11 Firefighter Recounts Day North Tower Collapsed Around HimCBS2's Michael George has the story.

21 hours ago