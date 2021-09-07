Gov. Hochul, President Biden Address Storm Damage In East Elmhurst, QueensPresident Joe Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials spoke in Queens on Tuesday after touring areas that suffered severe damage in storms from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

New York Weather: CBS2 9/7 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 7 at 6 p.m.

Deer Rescue On Long Island Sound Caught On VideoA deer rescue on the Long Island Sound was caught on camera.

NYC PBA Unveils 9/11 Memorial Wall Honoring Fallen HeroesThe Police Benevolent Association is remembering fallen brothers and sisters with a special tribute.

New Jersey Church, Charter School Team Up To Provide Free TutoringA church and a charter school in New Jersey are teaming up to close the learning gap that has widened during the pandemic, and the program is free for certain grades district-wide; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Rikers Island Inmate Found Dead Amidst Calls For Reform At Correctional FacilityAnother inmate has been found dead on Rikers Island. Esias Johnson was being held on a fugitive arrest warrant and was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. This comes amidst calls for reform at the city's massive correctional facility; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

President Joe Biden Meets With Elected Officials, Flood Victims In QueensPresident Joe Biden traveled to Queens on Tuesday, where he met with elected officials and people whose homes were ravaged by Ida; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Rescue App Pinpoints Emergency Calls In SecondsRecent emergencies due to Ida have pointed out how important it is to get help quickly, and now, there's new life-saving technology to help cut down response time; Dina Demetrius reports for CBS2.

'CBS Mornings' Makes Debut In New Times Square StudioCBS Mornings made its debut Tuesday in Times Square.

Long Island Communities Coming Together For 20th Anniversary Of 9/11Nearly 500 Long Islanders lost their lives on 9/11. Since then, from East Rockaway to the East End, monuments and memorials have been created honoring the many victims. As the 20th anniversary approaches, local communities are coming together again; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Remains Identified Of 2 More Victims At World Trade Center SiteThe New York City medical examiner's office has identified two more people killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

5 Men Accused Of Helping 9/11 Hijackers Appear In Military CourtJust days before we mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, five of the men accused of helping the hijackers were in military court Tuesday in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Mayor De Blasio Says Shooting Numbers Are Going DownNew York City has seen a surge in gun violence over the past year, but new numbers show the violence may be slowing down; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

Waldwick Residents Worried About More Devastation With Rain In ForecastAs many residents in the Tri-State Area continue picking up the pieces from the devastation brought by Ida, more rain is forecasted for our area. One resident in Waldwick fears it could cause more damage; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Brooklyn Native Michael K. Williams Remembered For Impact He Made In CommunityTributes are pouring in for actor Michael K. Williams, who was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn apartment. CBS2's Dave Carlin shows us the impact he made in his community and beyond, and how he will be missed.

Newark Public School Students Return To Classrooms As Other Districts Delay ReopeningNewark public school students and staff went back to class Tuesday for the first time in more than a year and a half, but some other New Jersey districts have had to delay reopening due to storm damage; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Biden Administration Working On Ways To Get American Citizens Out Of AfghanistanSecretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is still working on ways to get an estimated 100 American citizens out of Afghanistan; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

President Biden Visits Flood Victims In New JerseyPresident Joe Biden toured areas of New Jersey affected by Ida on Tuesday and called for federal spending to fortify infrastructure to better defend people and property from future storms; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

President Biden Tours Storm Damage In Manville, N.J.President Biden and Gov. Murphy tour Ida storm damage in Manville, New Jersey.

President Biden Speaks About New Jersey Storm DamagePresident Joe Biden arrives in the Tri-State to survey the destruction from Ida.

President Biden Touches Down In New JerseyPresident Joe Biden arrives in the Tri-State to survey the destruction from Ida.

New York Weather: Another Round Of Rain AheadCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Hollywood And Beyond Mourns Loss Of Michael K. WilliamsTributes are pouring in for the Emmy nominated star of The Wire and Lovecraft Country.

Human Rights Campaign Fires President Over Cuomo ProbeThe fallout continues after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

