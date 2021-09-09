New York Weather: CBS2 9/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 9 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Gov. Hochul Joins Brooklyn Rally Against Texas Abortion LawA rally in Brooklyn against the new Texas abortion law drew a huge crowd Thursday, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

3 hours ago

Elected Leaders Sounding Alarm Over Violence, Inmate Deaths At Rikers IslandViolence and inmate deaths at Rikers Island have elected leaders sounding the alarm. The jail population has ballooned and many correction officers have stopped showing up for work; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

9/11 Tributes Held Across Tri-State Area Ahead Of Somber AnniversaryThursday night, many in the Tri-State Area honored the thousands who died in the 9/11 attacks ahead of Saturday's solemn 20th anniversary; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Homeowners Pleading For Help After Ida Triggered Mudslide, Swept Away Retaining WallMore than a week after Ida slammed the Tri-State Area, many are still desperate for help, including the owners of a New Jersey home whose front yard turned into a mudslide; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

President Biden Issues COVID Vaccine Mandates, Affecting 100 Million AmericansPresident Joe Biden issued his most aggressive COVID vaccine effort to date Thursday. The new mandates affect employers across the country; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Storm-Ravaged New Jersey Towns Making Plea For HelpAfter the devastation last week from Ida, some towns in New Jersey are warning people to stay away. Officials say a large number of strangers are coming and taking pictures. Residents say what they really need is help; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

5 hours ago

Funeral Held For Connecticut State Trooper Killed In IdaFuneral services were held Thursday for a Connecticut state trooper who died in a flood during Ida.

5 hours ago

2nd Body Recovered In Passaic River Following FloodingA second body has been recovered in the Passaic River following last week's devastating flooding from Ida.

5 hours ago

Long Island Gym Facility For Military Families To Receive $2M MakeoverA gym facility on Long Island had been an oasis for military families for decades. After falling into disrepair, it's about to be converted into a $2 million sports center; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

5 hours ago

Nassau County Introducing Diversion Program For Low-Level Criminal OffendersNassau County will soon be offering low-level criminal offenders a chance to turn their lives around without going to court, and in the process, the plan is expected to clear some of the huge backlog in court cases; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

5 hours ago

Flood Damage Pushes Back Start Of In-Person Classes For New Rochelle High SchoolMajor clean-up and repairs will have to be done at New Rochelle High School before it can reopen its doors. It's a major disappointment for students who wanted to start the year with a return to normal; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

Police: MTA Train Conductor Punched In Face At Brooklyn Subway StationPolice are trying to identify a man who allegedly punched a subway conductor in the face on Sept. 1, 2021. (Credit NYPD Crime Stoppers)

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/9 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 9 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Linden Teacher Stops Out-Of-Control SUV, Saving StudentsA Linden, New Jersey, teacher is being called a hero for stopping an out-of-control SUV headed straight towards a group of students.

8 hours ago

Experts Say Warn Cars With Water Damage From Ida Could End Up Being ResoldMechanics across the Tri-State Area are getting an influx of vehicles with water damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and experts warn if you're in the market for a used car, beware, because those water-logged, damaged cars could end up being resold; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Brian Benjamin Sworn In As New York Lieutenant GovernorAfter 16 days on the job and a series of what she called "extraordinary challenges," Gov. Kathy Hochul gets a partner and running mate. Former state senator Brian Benjamin was sworn in as lieutenant governor Thursday; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

8 hours ago

Landlords Take Legal Action To Block New York Eviction MoratoriumApartment building owners in New York are taking action to block the newly passed eviction moratorium.

8 hours ago

Police In New Jersey Say Looters Are Taking Advantage Of Flood VictimsAs New Jersey residents continue to clean up from the flooding last week from Ida, there's a warning about people trying to take advantage of the situation; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

8 hours ago

New COVID Vaccine Mandates Announced For 100 Million Workers In U.S.President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new COVID vaccine mandates for millions of Americans; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

8 hours ago

Mets Make Annual Visit To FDNY Firehouse To Honor Firefighters Lost On 9/11Twenty years ago, the Mets helped New York's return to normalcy with the first sporting event after 9/11. Every year since, they honor firefighters lost on 9/11 with a visit to a local firehouse; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

8 hours ago

Moderna Combining COVID, RSV And Flu Vaccines Into One ShotFirst, it was the flu shot every year. Then, thankfully, there was the COVID vaccine, and there's the singles vaccine and the pneumonia shot. Now we hear that we may need a COVID booster or even a different COVID vaccine to cover new variants. But what if we could combine those shots? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Police Officer Shares Story Of Flooding RescueA police officer in New Jersey is sharing his story of saving a woman's life in raging floodwaters last week; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

9/11 20 Years Later: Looking Back On What’s Believed To Be The Largest Sea Rescue In U.S. HistoryAfter the collapse of the Twin Towers 20 years ago, many people were trapped with roads and bridges shut down. New Yorkers turned to the river, where mariners sprung into action; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago