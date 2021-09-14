New York City Jews Gearing Up For Yom KippurCBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how some Upper West Side families are preparing for the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

New York Jews Prepare For Yom KippurCBS2's Lisa Rozner has a look at how some Upper West Side residents are gearing up for the holiday.

Familiar Problems Making It Difficult For New York City Subways To Come Back StrongCBS2's Marcia Kramer has more on the uphill battle the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is facing.

NYPD's Mounted Unit Keeps Theater District SafeWith shows opening, thousands of people are back on the streets and the NYPD's Mounted Patrol Unit, as always, will be right there to keep everyone safe.

Broadway Coming Back With Diverse Voices On And Off StageFans from all over the world travel to Broadway, and the push is on to have more diversity among the talented teams putting on the shows. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Broadway Returns: The Great White Way Means Big Bucks, Big Business For NYCThe Great White Way and surrounding businesses were seeing shades of gray during the pandemic shutdown. No business was unaffected when theaters were forced to close, affecting hundreds of thousands of jobs, and billions of dollars. CBS2's Cory James reports.

Broadway Returns: Enthusiastic Fans Glad To Go See Shows AgainTheater lovers have been waiting patiently for Broadway's return. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Broadway Returns: Reopening Means It's Back To Work For Thousands Of New YorkersThe Broadway shutdown wasn't only a big blow to New York City's tourist dollars, it also impacted tens of thousands of workers. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Broadway Returns: Performers Thrilled To Take The Stage After 18 Month Pandemic HiatusFive Broadway shows are opening, joining the three that are currently running. It's curtain up on "The Lion King," "Hamilton," "Lackawanna Blues," "Chicago" and "Wicked." CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Rare Painting By Cesare Dandini, Believed Lost, Found At New Rochelle ChurchA 100-year-old church in New Rochelle housed a 400-year-old treasure and no one realized it until a man stopped to worship, and looked up. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

New York Weather: 9/14 Tuesday Evening CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.

Gabby Petito's Family, Law Enforcement Say Her Boyfriend Isn't SpeakingThe search continued Tuesday for a missing women originally from Long Island. The 22-year-old disappeared while on a cross country van trip with her boyfriend. He returned home, but she didn’t. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

After Ida’s Death And Destruction, New York City Council Holds Hearing On Storm PreparednessExtreme weather events like Ida are becoming more frequent. Now, elected officials are putting plans in place to ensure the city is equipped to handle the next major storm. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

School Bus Driver Shortage Leaving Kids And Parents Out Of LuckOutside Eldorado Elementary School in Chestnut Ridge, there were more taxi cabs than school buses Wednesday. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Mayor De Blasio Announces Emergency Plan For Rikers IslandIn the face of mounting pressure, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday outlined an emergency plan to address the crisis on Rikers Island. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Federal Judge Blocks New York Health Care Worker Vaccine MandateSeventeen health care workers had filed a lawsuit, claiming the mandate violates their constitutional rights because it doesn't allow for religious exemptions.

Crash Stops Traffic On Route 280 In New JerseyFive vehicles including a tractor trailer were involved in the crash which left at least two people injured.

Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies At 61Macdonald died after a long battle with cancer, CBS Los Angeles confirmed with his manager Marc Gurvitz.

