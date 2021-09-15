Gabby Petito Search: Parents Say Boyfriend Brian Laundrie's 'Silence Is Reprehensible'There are new details on the disappearance of 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito. A police report out of Utah reveals an altercation with her boyfriend, who is now considered a person of interest in the case; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

55 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 15 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Mamaroneck Business Owners Trying To Stay Optimistic While Recovering From IdaTwo weeks ago, the torrential rain fell, surging waters rose and downtown Mamaroneck was flooded. Businesses are working to recover, but the process requires patience, hard work and a good measure of optimism; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

NY Ethics Agency Allows Cuomo To Keep $5.1 Million From MemoirFormer New York governor Andrew Cuomo will get to keep the money he made from his memoir written about the pandemic.

3 hours ago

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of New JerseyExcessive water runoff into the New Street Reservoir has prompted a boil water advisory for parts of New Jersey; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

3 hours ago

New York City Council Members Question Stakeholders About Rikers Island ProblemsFor hours Wednesday, New York City Council members heard testimony and questioned stakeholders about the problems at Rikers Island; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Report: Internal Research Found Instagram Can Harm Young Users' Mental HealthA report in the Wall Street Journal says internal research at Facebook found its photo-sharing app Instagram can harm the mental health of millions of young users, particularly teenage girls, and the company has reportedly known about it for years; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Food Pantry Needs Help After Being Hit By FloodingA food pantry in New Jersey was wiped out by recent flooding. Now, it's in desperate need of help to keep serving its community; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Authorities Issue Warning About Medicare ScamAuthorities are warning about a scam targeting seniors. The scammers prey on people concerned about their health and Medicare coverage; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

New Effort Launched To Get Rid Of Piles Of Garbage In Some Parts Of New York CityNew York City is tackling trash with a new effort to get rid of piles of garbage. In some neighborhoods, the pandemic has made things worse; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

FEMA To Reimburse $600M For COVID Costs To NYC HospitalsFEMA has agreed to reimburse $600 million to New York City's Health + Hospitals corporation for its expanded capacity and staffing during the pandemic.

3 hours ago

COVID Outbreaks Reported In Schools Across New JerseyThere's concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases amongst students at some New Jersey schools. The state health commissioner says there are six outbreaks in schools across the state, and now there's an effort to get more children vaccinated; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Clinical Trial Being Launched For Drug That Could Help Alzheimer's Patients With AgitationOne of the biggest stress inducers for Alzheimer's disease caregivers is agitation. Right now, there are no FDA approved drugs for this, but there is a new clinical trial just beginning that could change that; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Political Lesson At Darien, Connecticut School Draws OutrageThere's controversy at a Connecticut high school over a lesson about politics.

3 hours ago

Calls For Justice after Grand Jury Declines To Indict Former OfficerThere are calls for justice after a Queens grand jury declined to indict a former NYPD officers accused of using a chokehold during an arrest.

4 hours ago

Simone Biles, Other Elite Gymnasts Testify About Botched Investigation Of Dr. Larry NassarWednesday, elite gymnasts ripped the FBI and Justice Department over the botched investigation of Dr. Larry Nassar; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

New Data Shows Increased COVID Death Rates For NYCHA ResidentsTroubling new data has been released about COVID and residents of the New York City Housing Authority. Some city leaders say increased death rates are a wake-up call; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

2 Vaccine Mandates In New York Temporarily HaltedSeparate court rulings temporarily halted mandatory vaccines for teachers in New York City and medical workers in the state; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

More Details Revealed About Relationship Between Missing Long Island Native Gabby Petito, Boyfriend Brian LaundrieThere are new details surrounding the disappearance of Long Island native Gabby Petito. We're getting more insight into her relationship with her boyfriend, who's considered a person of interest in the case; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

Gov. Hochul Gives Latest COVID UpdateGov. Kathy Hochul gives latest update on COVID recovery, vaccine requirements and more in New York.

8 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio's Daily COVID BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on COVID recovery, vaccine restrictions and more in New York City.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: Hot And Humid Before Rain AheadCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago