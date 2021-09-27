New York Weather: Nice Start To WeekCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

9 minutes ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Extreme Weather PlanWeeks after Ida devastated our region, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new plan to be better prepared for extreme weather

11 minutes ago

Search For Brian Laundrie Enters Another WeekFriends and family of Gabby Petito gathered on Long Island this weekend to remember the woman who was found dead after disappearing on a cross country roadtrip with her fiancé.

15 minutes ago

Some Health Care Worker Still Fighting Vaccine MandateThere is pushback against New York State's health care vaccine mandate, which takes effect Monday. CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

20 minutes ago

Suspect Escapes Custody At Bellevue HospitalPolice are searching for a man they say escaped from custody at Bellevue Hospital. CBS2's Thalia Perez reports

26 minutes ago

Fight Outside Inwood Bar Leaves 5 Shot, Including SuspectA fight among bar goers ended with gunfire early Monday in Upper Manhattan. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene.

30 minutes ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul Gives Latest UpdateGov. Kathy Hochul gives latest COVID update as vaccine mandate takes effect for state health care workers in New York.

37 minutes ago

Mayor Bill De Blasio's Daily BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds latest briefing on COVID recovery, vaccine requirements and more in New York City.

39 minutes ago

Families Enjoy 'Art In The Park' At Paterson National ParkNational Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single day volunteer effort, and children got to celebrate with Art in the Park.

3 hours ago

'Kites Over The Hudson' Draws Visitors To 1st Publicly Owned Historic SiteHistory and fun at the nation's first publicly owned historic site in Newburgh, New York.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

Vaccine Deadline For New York State Health Care WorkersTime is up for New York State health care workers to get the COVID vaccine or face possible termination. This comes as a similar mandate for New York City teachers has been pushed back. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

6 hours ago

Suspicious Fire At Susan B. Anthony HomeInvestigators are trying to figure out what caused a suspicious fire at the historic home of women's rights pioneer Susan B. Anthony in Rochester.

6 hours ago

CT Vaccine Mandate Starts For School Bus DriversA COVID vaccine mandate takes effect Monday for school bus drivers in Connecticut.

6 hours ago

Arraignment In Death Of Actress Lisa BanesAn arraignment is scheduled Monday for the motorbike rider accused of striking and killing actress Lisa Banes.

6 hours ago

Jury Deliberations To Resume In R. Kelly TrialJury deliberations will resume Monday in R. Kelly's sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: Warm And BreezyCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest forecast.

6 hours ago

5 Hurt In Police-Involved Shooting In InwoodThe NYPD says at least five people were shot overnight in a police-involved shooting. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene in Inwood.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 26 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Thousands Participate In Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & WalkThe Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk was back on Sunday after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

12 hours ago

NYC Landmarks Illuminated For Gold Star Families DayThere was a special message in light at Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, the Kosciuszko Bridge and the World Trade Center on Sunday.

12 hours ago

Police Seize 7 Vans Allegedly Used As Airbnb Rentals In ManhattanGetting a hotel in New York City can be pricy, so imagine, instead, paying a little less to sleep overnight in a van. The New York City sheriff says several vans were being rented out on Airbnb but not anymore; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

13 hours ago

Video Of Woman Accused In Racially Motivated Verbal Attack At Brooklyn Dog Park Draws Fire On Social MediaVideo of a woman accused of a racially motivated verbal attack against a couple at a dog park in Williamsburg is sparking outrage on social media; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago