New 'SEEINJUSTICE' Art Exhibit Revealed In Union Square ParkA new public art installation in New York City is highlighting the continuing fight for social justice.

2 hours ago

FDNY Using High-Tech Drones To Keep Firefighters SafeFor the last five years, the FDNY has been using drones to improve its response time and accuracy and, most importantly, save lives. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Man Arrested After Dogs Found Crammed In Cages In BrooklynPolice said they found about 20 dogs crammed in small cages without water and covered in feces and urine.

2 hours ago

3 Teens Shot And Killed In Separate Incidents In New York City This WeekNYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea is calling it a crisis. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

Paterson Schools Announce Plan To Fix Food Service ProgramComplaints about the food being served to students have been pouring in since the school year began.

2 hours ago

Long Island School Bus Company Pledges To Find Enough Vaccinated Drivers To Avoid StoppageThere's relief on Long Island as one of the state's largest school bus companies pledged to find enough vaccinated drivers to keep buses rolling. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

Snapshot NY: 'Improv Everywhere' Reminds New Yorkers To Celebrate Shared SpacesFor more than 20 years, Improv Everywhere has been turning New York City into a playground for positive pranks. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

2 hours ago

Historic 'Big Brother' Season FinaleXavier Prather won Season 23 and is the first Black player to win the U.S. version of the show.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/30 Thursday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

2 hours ago

Team Of Emergency Responders Helps Deliver Baby At Long Island Couple's HomeA frightening baby delivery on Long Island had a happy ending thanks to a team effort by volunteer paramedics, police officers and a brave new mom. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Linked To Heart Issues In Addition To Respiratory ProblemsWhen COVID first struck, it was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus, causing pneumonia and breathing problems. But now we know it also causes heart issues. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Pearl Harbor Vet Armando 'Chick' Galella Dies At 100Pearl Harbor survivor and local hero Armando "Chick" Galella died after being hospitalized for COVID.

3 hours ago

9/11 Families Support Memorial For Surfside Condo Collapse VictimsMembers of the September's Mission Foundation joined calls for a memorial to be built at the condo collapse site in South Florida.

3 hours ago

Lawmakers Call On Gov. Hochul To Release More Rikers Island DetaineesAdvocates say measures taken to address the problems are not going far enough. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Research Shows Frightening Future For Children Born In 2021 Unless Climate Policies ChangeActivists at a youth climate conference in Milan said world leaders are all talk and no action.

3 hours ago

Demanding Answers: Advocates Say No One Taking Responsibility For Poor Conditions At Housing Complex For DisabledResidents say the building's doors don't have accessibility buttons and their units are in disrepair, including broken ovens, toilets and even broken window frames. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Congress Passes Bill To Avoid Government ShutdownAfter passing the House and Senate, the bill is headed to Pres. Biden's desk. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

Uber Driver Could Suffer Permanent Blindness In Eye After East Village AttackAn Uber driver is still recovering a month after an attack that left him with a severe eye injury. CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

3 hours ago

Fight Between Neighbors Led To Deadly Stabbing In Dutchess CountyA fight between neighbors led to a deadly stabbing late Wednesday night in Dutchess County, the sheriff’s office said.

3 hours ago

'Aladdin' To Resume On Broadway After Cast, Crew Test Positive For COVID-19The show is expected to go on tonight, a day after a reopening setback due to COVID. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

NYC Teachers Taking Fight Against Vaccine Mandate To US Supreme CourtFour New York City teachers are hoping to take their fight to stop the city's vaccine mandate to the U.S. Supreme Court. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

3 hours ago

40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial WeekendThey put their lives on the line every day for our communities, taking risks and at times paying the ultimate price. Now - a tribute to America's fallen heroes, streaming live on CBSN New York.

4 hours ago

Long Island Native Gabriella Piazza Talks 'Many Saints Of Newark'Long Island native and actor Gabriella Piazza plays Joanne Moltisanti, the wife of Dickie and the mother of Christopher, in the new "Sopranos" movie "The Many Saints of Newark."

6 hours ago

How FDNY Drone Helps Improve Response And RescuesFor the past five years, the FDNY has been using drones to improve its response time and accuracy -- and most importantly, save lives. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge gets a behind-the-scenes look at how the technology is transforming firefighting.

7 hours ago