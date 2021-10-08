New York Weather: CBS2 10/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 8 at 11 p.m.

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' Reopens On BroadwayAnother show returned to Broadway on Friday night.

Woman Knocked Down, Injured In Phone Snatching ChaseA woman was critically injured after a cell phone snatching in Times Square.

NYPD Traffic Agents Attacked During Traffic StopA traffic stop turned violent near the Lincoln Tunnel on Thursday.

Queens Man In Police Custody After Spending More Than 2 Days In TreeA Queens man who spent more than two days in a tree is now in police custody, and the bizarre situation is raising lots of questions, and some criticism, about police tactics and mental health; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits New JerseyFriday was a busy day for Vice President Kamala Harris as she made several stops across New Jersey; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Rally Planned To Protest COVID Rules For NYC Public School SportsA rally is planned for this weekend to protest COVID rules for New York City public school athletes. Students, coaches and parents say some of the restrictions put them at a severe disadvantage, especially when it comes to scholarships they're counting on; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Guard At Manhattan Apple Store Stabbed, Slashed Over Mask DisputeA mask dispute led to an attack inside an Apple Store in Manhattan on Friday.

Fanalysis NFL Week 5: Jets & Giants PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 5 with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Fanalysis NFL Week 5: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 5 with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

See It: Officer Chases After Teen Accused Of Stealing Phone In BrooklynAn NYPD transit officer was caught on camera chasing after a teenager accused of stealing a cell phone on a subway in Brooklyn.

String Of Violence On NYC School Campuses, Dramatic Drop In Safety Officers Has Parents Concerned For Students' WellbeingThere's been a dramatic drop in safety officers at New York City schools, and since in-person learning resumed this fall, we've seen a string of violence on campus. It has parents worried about the safety of their kids; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Workmanship Program Offers Free Classes For Adults Interested In Construction JobsThere’s new hope for people looking to improve their lives: a free program that’s teaching all about construction. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Small Businesses Targeted In Smash And Grab Burglaries On Long IslandSmall business owners on Long Island are on edge after a dozen break-ins. Some merchants have lost thousands of dollars. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Group 'Would Have Gone Crazy' During Pandemic Without PickleballPickleball was created in a back yard in Washington State in 1965. Now, it’s a coast to coast craze. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/8 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

Shoeless Joe Jackson Autographed Photo Sells For $1.47 MillionA new world record has been set at an auction for a signed sports photograph.

FDNY Commissioner Answers To Judge After 9 Firefighters Suspended For Allegedly Sharing Racist MessagesA judge ordered Commissioner Daniel Nigro to address the punishment of nine firefighters suspended after allegedly sharing racist messages online. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Newburgh Woman Facing Murder Charges After 7-Year-Old Peter Cuacuas Died Of StarvationSeven-year-old Peter Cuacuas died of starvation and neglect, said investigators announcing second-degree murder charges for 39-year-old Letitia Bravo, who is believed to be the boy's mother. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Taxi Drivers Rally Against City’s $65M Medallion Relief ProgramThe New York City Council's Transportation Committee held a hearing to discuss the city's debt relief program for cabbies. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

$86 Million Awarded For New York's Sunrise Wind ProjectThe money will go toward construction wind turbines.

