New York Weather: CBS2 10/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 12 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

'Aladdin' Reopens On Broadway After 10-Day Shut Down Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases"Aladdin" returned to Broadway on Tuesday to once again work a little magic on audiences.

2 hours ago

Police: Man Wrongly Accused In Brooklyn Attack; Suspect SoughtThe NYPD has admitted it made a mistake in accusing the wrong suspect in a violent robbery in Brooklyn.

2 hours ago

Debate Held For Bergen County Clerk CandidatesIncumbent Bergen County Clerk John Hogan faced off against challenger Bridget Anne Kelly on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Republican Candidate Jack Ciattarelli Face Off In Final Debate Before Election DayNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy faced his challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, in a heated debate Tuesday, exactly three weeks before Election Day; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Car Crashed As Mourners Gathered At Brooklyn Funeral HomeA car crashed into a funeral home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and police say the driver may have been involved in a carjacking.

3 hours ago

Autopsy Report Reveals Gabby Petito's Cause Of Death As Manual StrangulationAn autopsy report has revealed Gabby Petito's cause of death was manual strangulation and the manner a homicide. We've also learned Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

30-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head In East New YorkA woman was critically injured after being struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Tuesday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

5 hours ago

CBS2 Speaks With Lead Officer And Crew Of U.S. Air Force Mission That Helped 800 Afghan Refugees Escape KabulWe're learning more about the story behind a photo of a record-breaking military mission. A New Jersey native and his flight crew helped evacuate refugees in Afghanistan as U.S. troops prepared to leave the country; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

5 hours ago

DOT Announces Engagement Process For Outdoor Dining StructuresCBS2's Dana Tyler talks to Emily Weidenhof, the Department of Transportaiton Director of Public Space, about making outdoor dining permanent in New York City.

5 hours ago

Westchester County Woman Accused Of Using Ethnic Slurs, Assaulting Mother At 9-Year-Old's Birthday PartyA woman was arrested in Westchester County after she crashed a 9-year-old's backyard birthday party. Police say the woman, upset over noise, used ethnic slurs and assaulted the organizer, but she denies it; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 12 at 6 p.m.

8 hours ago

Fans Can Submit Name For Islanders' New PuppyThe New York Islanders are hoping you can help name their new puppy.

8 hours ago

NJ Transit Approves $1.5 Billion For New Portal North BridgeNew Jersey Transit gave the green light for the construction of a new Portal North Bridge.

8 hours ago

Hochul Halts LGA AirTrain ProjectThe Port Authority will pause the LaGuardia AirTrain Project.

8 hours ago

Ongoing Shipping Delays Causing Concern Ahead Of Holiday SeasonOngoing shipping delays are hurting local businesses and causing concern ahead of the holiday season. Now, local leaders are calling for action to address the crisis; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

Long Island Hamlets Pleading For Action On Infrastructure PlanCommunity leaders in two Long Island hamlets signed a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, pleading for action on their infrastructure plan. They say their Suffolk County downtowns are dead without help; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Mayoral Candidates Weigh In On Plans To Overhaul Gifted And Talented ProgramMayor Bill de Blasio plans to overhaul the Gifted and Talented Program in New York City schools, but with the mayor leaving office in less than three months, the future of the program really lies with whomever replaces him; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

8 hours ago

New Sculptures At World Trade Center Offer Message Of Peace, Love & InclusionThe newest art installations in New York City are more than just selfie hotspots. The sculptures at the World Trade Center aim to bring a message of peace, love and inclusion; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Financial Institutions Balking At Biden Administration's Proposal Requiring Banks To Report Account Information To IRSThe Biden administration is trying to stop tax evasion, and it's proposing doing so by requiring banks to report your account information to the IRS. Many financial institutions are balking at the idea; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

8 hours ago

Hundreds Locked Out Of Union County Storage Units Damaged By IdaA storage facility in New Jersey is keeping people away from their own belongings. Hundreds of people in Union County have been locked out of their storage units that were affected by Hurricane Ida; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

9 hours ago

Early In-Person Voting Gives New Jerseyans More Ways To Cast BallotsTuesday is the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey, and state officials revealed how the new option of early in-person voting means more days and more ways to cast ballots; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

9 hours ago