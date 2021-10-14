Tickets Go On Sale For Rockefeller Center Skating RinkThe iconic rink is a New York holiday tradition dating back to 1936.

1 hour ago

Teen's Sentencing For Role In Deadly Stabbing Of Tessa MajorsLuchiano Lewis, 16, will be sentenced Thursday for his role in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

2 hours ago

33-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In HarlemPolice responding to the 911 call said they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

2 hours ago

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New GirlfriendSources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/14 Thursday Morning UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/13 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for October 13 at 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

'Thoughts Of A Colored Man' Officially Opens On BroadwayIt was a historic night on Broadway as the theater community celebrated the opening of a new play.

9 hours ago

Long Island Parents Voice Concerns About Lunches Schools Are Providing For StudentsParents in a Long Island school district are upset about what their kids are getting served for lunch, and they may not be alone. Schools around the country are facing problems with school lunches thanks to supply chain and labor shortages caused by the pandemic; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

9 hours ago

President Biden Announces Plan To Solve Supply Chain BottlenecksPresident Joe Biden says he has a plan to solve supply chain bottlenecks that threaten the holiday shopping season, but is it too little too late? CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

9 hours ago

West Orange Residents Evacuated From Apartment Complex Due To Storm Damage From IdaWest Orange residents say they've just been evacuated because of Ida even though the storm hit six weeks ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

10 hours ago

NYPD Officer Accused In Deadly Shooting In BrooklynAn NYPD officer is in custody and accused in a deadly double shooting in Brooklyn; CBS2's Cory James reports.

10 hours ago

NYPD: Off-Duty Cop IN Custody For Deadly Shooting In BensonhurstAn off-duty NYPD officer confessed to shooting two women in Brooklyn on Wednesday, killing one, police say; CBS2's Cory James reports.

12 hours ago

Paterson Public School Named Top Elementary, Middle School In State By US News And World ReportStudents at a public school in New Jersey are excelling and being recognized for their excellence despite challenges of the ongoing pandemic and crime in their neighborhood; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

13 hours ago

Radio City Rockette LaTarika Pierce Discusses Returning To The Stage For The 2021 Christmas SpectacularWhat is it like to be a Rocketette coming back to the stage after the pandemic pause? CBS2's Dave Carlin found out.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/13 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for October 13 at 6 p.m.

14 hours ago

Staten Island Reunites With Doctor Who Helped Her Walk AgainA Staten Island woman reunited with the doctor who helped her walk again.

14 hours ago

New Area Code Being Considered For Long IslandLong Island may soon get a new area code.

14 hours ago

Detainee Released From Rikers Island Speaks Out About Conditions At JailAs part of a deal struck by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio, 230 women incarcerated on Rikers Island, including trans women, will be transferred to state-run correction facilities in Westchester County. But as one man tells CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas, conditions for the thousands who remain on the island are dire.

14 hours ago

Former Met Bobby Valentine Facing Off Against State Rep. Caroline Simmons In Race For Stamford MayorBobby Valentine led the Mets to the World Series, and now he wants to lead his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He's up against State Rep. Caroline Simmons, who has already knocked an incumbent mayor out of the game; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

14 hours ago

Suspects Wanted For Brutal Beating, Robbery In BrooklynThe NYPD is looking for a man and woman responsible for a brutal robbery and attack which was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

14 hours ago

Some Parents Concerned About New Gun Store Near New Jersey SchoolThere's a debate in a New Jersey community after a gun store recently opened near an elementary school; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

14 hours ago

City Retirees Say New Health Benefits Will Bankrupt ThemThe city has moved to change the health benefits of hundreds of thousands of retired workers. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer got an avalanche of emails from retirees claiming they'll have to accept an inferior and costly plan that could bankrupt them in their golden years.

14 hours ago

Queens School Keeps Kids Connected Through Morning NewscastWhen COVID hit, we all tried to find new ways to stay in touch. A school in Queens kept their kids connected with a morning newscast starring fellow students; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

14 hours ago

David Bowie Immersive Experience Opening In New York CityDavid Bowie's estate announced the launch of "Bowie 75" on Wednesday.

14 hours ago