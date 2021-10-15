18-Year-Old Charged With Shooting & Killing Mother At Staten Island Home Due In CourtAdnan Pelinkovic faces charges including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

28 minutes ago

School Bus Strikes Utility Pole In Montclair, New JerseyJim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

52 minutes ago

Bronx Child Taken To Hospital After Falling From 3rd Floor WindowThe child was taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

4 hours ago

NYPD: Woman Caught On Camera Pouring Gasoline, Setting Fire At Brooklyn YeshivaThe yeshiva's security guard reportedly saved the school from going up in flames. CBS2's John Dias reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/15 Friday Morning UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/14 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 14 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

NYC Delivery Workers Banding Together To Protect Each Other From Becoming Targets Of Violent CrimesIn the worst of the pandemic, with New York City on lockdown, an army of 65,000 delivery workers on bikes kept the city fed, often risking their lives. Many of them say they're under attack and have become targets of violent criminals; CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

11 hours ago

Police Looking For Woman Who Grabbed 2 Kids In East VillageTwo young girls on their way to school were grabbed by a stranger in the East Village on Thursday morning.

11 hours ago

Four Health Care Workers Honored In The BronxThe importance of adequate health care was highlighted during a ceremony celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

12 hours ago

Former President Trump To Give Video Deposition On MondayA New York judge has ordered former president Donald Trump to give a video deposition on Monday.

12 hours ago

Robert Durst Sentenced To Life In Prison For Best Friend MurderNew York real estate heir Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his best friend.

12 hours ago

Judge Gives 16-Year-Old Luchiano Lewis Maximum Sentence For Murder Of Tessa MajorsThe father of Tessa Majors, the Barnard College student who was stabbed to death, broke down in tears in front of the teenager who pleaded guilty in his daughter's murder Thursday. A judge gave that teen the maximum sentence; CBS2's Cory James reports.

12 hours ago

West Orange Apartment Complex To Be Torn Down Due To Damage From IdaDozens of people just found out their West Orange apartment complex will be torn down and they will need to find new homes; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized In CaliforniaFormer president Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in California; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

12 hours ago

'Delivery Boys' Help Keep Fellow Food Delivery Workers Safe On New York City StreetsIn the worst of the pandemic, with New York City on lockdown, an army of 65,000 delivery workers on bikes kept the city fed, often risking their lives, but many of them have become targets of violent criminals. CBS2's Maurice DuBois spoke to some of these workers about the service they perform and how they're banding together to stay safe.

13 hours ago

West Orange Apartment Building To Be Demolished, Displacing DozensA meeting in New Jersey resulted in bad news for dozens of people Thursday night. Residents of an apartment complex in West Orange will need to find new places to live; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/14 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 14 at 6 p.m.

16 hours ago

Deer Trapped Behind Fence On Long Island RescuedA deer is recovering after being rescued on Long Island.

16 hours ago

Robert Durst Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder ConvictionNew York real estate heir Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in a California prison without parole.

16 hours ago

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For The Hub In New BrunswickA groundbreaking was held Thursday on what will be the New Jersey Innovation and Technology Hub.

16 hours ago

Harlem Basketball Court Undergoes Big RenovationA Harlem basketball court famous for nurturing young athletes, and even some stars, just underwent a big renovation; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

16 hours ago

Police Investigate Noose Found Outside LI Senior CenterPolice are investigating after a noose was found hanging outside a senior center on Long Island.

16 hours ago

Jefferson Statue Set To Be Removed From Council ChamberA vote will be held Monday to determine what happens to a statue of one of the Founding Fathers at City Hall.

16 hours ago

Assembly Lawmakers Grill NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea About Gun ViolenceNYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea did an about-face Thursday about the causes of the city's seemingly uncontrollable gun violence. While being grilled by lawmakers in Albany, Shea also had a tough time answering pointed questions from Assembly members representing New York City; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

16 hours ago