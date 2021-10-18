Gen. Colin Powell Dies At 84Gen. Colin Powell, who was born in Harlem and became the first Black U.S. secretary of state, has died at 84.

44 minutes ago

Vote To Be Held On Removing Thomas Jefferson Statue From City HallSome city council members have championed the statue's removal, citing Jefferson's history as a slaveholder.

1 hour ago

Cardi B Due In Queens Court For Alleged 2018 Strip Club BrawlThe rapper is accused of throwing a bottle at two bartenders at a Flushing strip club and ordering friends to attack them.

2 hours ago

Former President Trump Expected To Record Video Deposition In Trump Tower Security LawsuitA New York judge overseeing the case ordered Trump to appear as part of a lawsuit filed by protesters who claim they were roughed up by security outside Trump Tower.

2 hours ago

COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect For Workers In New JerseyThe group includes those at schools, colleges, universities and state agencies.

2 hours ago

FDA, CDC May Approve COVID Vaccine Booster Shots For Millions This WeekThis comes as more than 1,000 people across the country are still dying from the coronavirus every day, most of them unvaccinated. CBS2's John Dias reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/18 Monday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says Sunday's chill will become the norm of sorts during the new work week.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of New Rochelle Taxi DriverCBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

9 hours ago

Delivery Workers On Edge After One Of Their Own Is Fatally StabbedCBS2's Thalia Perez has more on the investigation.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has more on the cool-down hitting the Tri-State Area.

12 hours ago

NYC Wine & Food Festival Wraps Up Final DayCBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

12 hours ago

Thousands Show Up For Event Showcasing Gowanus, Brooklyn ArtistsCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has more on the event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

12 hours ago

Woman Accused Of Lighting Fire Outside Brooklyn YeshivaCBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

12 hours ago

Wake Held For Nurse Who Died After Being Pushed In Times SquareCBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Police: Suspect In Killing Of New Rochelle Taxi Driver Taken Into CustodyCBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on a shootout in Brooklyn involving New Rochelle police officers.

12 hours ago

Rally Held For Student-Athletes Impacted By COVID RestrictionsCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

WEB EXTRA: Excitement As 'Ain't Too Proud' Returns To BroadwayThe musical follows the Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

21 hours ago

Gabby Petito Foundation Fundraiser On Long IslandThe event starts at 1 p.m. at the Blue Point Fire Department in Patchogue.

1 day ago

Strike Averted After Deal Reached On Film & TV ContractA strike that threatened to shut down TV and film production across the country has been averted.

1 day ago

Delivery Worker Stabbed To Death, E-Bike Stolen On Lower East SidePolice released new surveillance video and said they need help identifying the suspect seen wearing a hoodie. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 day ago