New York Weather: CBS2 10/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 20 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

'Toy Insider' Releases 2021 List Of 20 Hottest Kids ToysThe "Toy Insider" is out with its list of the 20 hottest toys for kids of all ages.

1 hour ago

New Skate Park In Brooklyn Teeming With Kids After Free Summer ClinicsNew York City spent millions of dollars last year building a skate park in Brownsville, Brooklyn, but many kids in the neighborhood didn't know how to use it, until now; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Tests Positive For COVID-19Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced he has COVID-19.

2 hours ago

Suspected Human Remains, Belongings Found In Search For Brian LaundriePolice found human remains and some of Brian Laundrie's belongings not far from his Florida home Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Officers Seen On Video Pushing Subway Rider To Be DisciplinedNYPD Commissioner Dermot She says the actions of two unmasked police officers pushing a subway rider are inexcusable.

2 hours ago

Some New York City Workers Already Refusing New COVID Vaccine MandateCOVID testing will no longer be an option for about 160,000 city workers, who are being told to get their first dose of the vaccine by next Friday or risk being put on unpaid leave. Some of them are already refusing; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa Face Off In 1st Mayoral DebateEric Adams and Curtis Sliwa had a spirited debate in the race for New York City mayor Wednesday. The candidates touched on a wide range of topics and disagreed on almost all of them; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

Buffalo Mayoral Candidate India Walton Accepts Apology From State Democratic Party Chairman Jay JacobsBuffalo mayoral candidate India Walton says she accepts an apology from the state Democratic Party chairman.

3 hours ago

Former President Bill Clinton Home After California Hospital StayFormer president Bill Clinton is back home in Chappaqua after a week in a California hospital.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/20 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 20 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Groundbreaking Held On New Green Hydrogen Plant In New YorkGov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a huge green energy initiative in upstate New York that she says will create dozens of new jobs.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Lawyers Plead Guilty In Molotov Cocktail AttackTwo Brooklyn lawyers pleaded guilty to charges in a Molotov cocktail attack during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

7 hours ago

Former Manhattan Doctor Faces Federal Sex Abuse ChargesNew federal charges were filed Wednesday for a disgraced Manhattan doctor.

7 hours ago

Family Finally Gains Access To New Jersey Storage UnitHundreds of people have been denied access to their storage units in Union County after the building was flooded by Hurricane Ida, but Wednesday, one family was finally able to go through their belongings at Public Storage; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

COVID Survivor Comes Out Of Coma With Sudden Passion For PaintingA Rockland County man who survived COVID-19 is turning out three or four works of art every day. Now, some of his creations are hanging in the hospital where he came out of a coma with a sudden passion for painting; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

Some New Jersey Residents Will Have To Use 10-Digit DialingIn New Jersey, customers in the 908 and 856 area codes will have to get used to 10-digit dialing.

7 hours ago

NYPD Game Truck Gives Police Opportunity To Connect With YouthA truck rolling down some New York City streets is catching the eyes of children, and it's not even offering ice cream. Instead, it's operated by the NYPD and serving up a different kind of treat; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

7 hours ago

FBI Involved In Horrific Long Island Acid Attack CaseThe FBI is now involved in the case of the Hofstra University student burned and blinded in a horrific acid attack; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

19-Year-Old Killed After Driver In Stolen Truck Crashes Into VehicleOn Long Island, an innocent driver is dead after police say a man in a stolen truck led police on a 12-minute pursuit and crashed. The victim was only 19 years old; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago