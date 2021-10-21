New York Weather: CBS2 10/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 21 at 11 p.m.

Shooting Outside Bronx School Is Latest Incident In Disturbing Rise In Gun ViolenceChildren in the Bronx had to be picked up from school early Thursday because of a shooting outside the building. It's the latest in the disturbing rise in gun violence in the city; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

76th Annual Al Smith Dinner Held At Javits CenterThe 76th Annual Al Smith Memorial Foundation dinner returned in-person Thursday night at the Javits Center.

New York Giants, Dunkin' Donuts Donate $10,000 To Passaic County Cougars Football TeamFloods from Ida destroyed the equipment of a youth football team in Paterson, but it couldn't destroy the team's spirit. Thursday, the squad got a big boost from their neighbors in the NFL; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 People Jump From Window To Escape Fire In NewarkTwo people jumped out of a window to escape the smoke and flames during a house fire in Newark on Thursday.

Judge Rules Against NYC's Plans To Change Retiree Health PlanA judge has put a temporary stop to New York City's plan to change the health insurance for 250,000 retirees.

PSAL: Schools Can Allow Spectators At Games NowThere's an update on the COVID restrictions for New York City public school athletes.

CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID Booster ShotsA Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommends Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Brian Laundrie's Remains Found In Florida Nature Reserve, Officials SayAfter weeks of searching, the FBI confirms human remains discovered in Florida are Brian Laundrie's; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Prop Gun Tragedy On Set Of Alec Baldwin Movie In New MexicoThere was tragedy on the film set of a new Alec Baldwin movie.

'Jagged Little Pill,' 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Return To BroadwayBroadway continued its comeback Thursday as two musicals reopened.

Candidate Conversations: Phil MurphyCBS2's Kristine Johnson spoke with Gov. Phil Murphy as he seeks reelection in New Jersey.

New York Weather: CBS2 10/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 21 at 6 p.m.

Spirit Day Offers Support For LGBTQ+ Youth, Anti-BullyingThursday was Spirit Day, a day we see a lot of purple to show support for LGBTQ+ youth and to make a statement against bullying and harassment.

7-Year-Old Honorary Police Officer Leaves HospitalA young NYPD honorary policeman is out of a Queens hospital, heading home to resume life as a regular kid.

Long Island Officials Say Safe Dates Initiative Is Especially Timely, Essential Right NowThis is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and there is a new effort on Long Island to teach young people how to have healthy relationships. Officials say the recent homicide of Blue Point native Gabby Petito makes the discussion all the more timely and essential; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

FDNY: 1,000 Propane Tanks Improperly Stored In QueensAround 1,000 full propane tanks were being illegally stored in a warehouse in Queens.

Caught On Camera: 85-Year-Old Robbed, Attacked In The BronxA team of robbers targeted an 85-year-old man in the Bronx, and the violent attack was captured on surveillance camera; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Queens Man Busted With Arsenal Of Ghost GunsA Queens man was busted with an untraceable arsenal of weapons that he was making with parts ordered on the internet; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

FBI: Human Remains Found Confirmed To Be Laundrie'sThe FBI confirms that remains found Wednesday in a park in Florida are those of Brian Laundrie; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Summit One Vanderbilt Observation Deck OpensThere's another way to take in New York City's skyline -- a new observation deck and art exhibit called the Summit One Vanderbilt; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Special Episode Of 'United States Of Al' Airs On CBSA special episode of "United States of Al" will air Thursday on CBS.

Should The Tri-State Area Expect A Lot Of Snow This Winter? Experts Weigh InWinter is just two months away, and the experts are sharing their forecasts on what we can expect; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

4 LI Districts Join 'My Brother's Keeper' InitiativeMore schools on Long Island are joining a national effort first founded by President Barack Obama.

