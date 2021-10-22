Brooklyn Stabbing Victim In Serious ConditionAccording to police, two men got into a dispute during what may have been an attempted robbery.

51 minutes ago

Suspect Arrested After Carjacking Amazon Delivery Van, Leading Police On Wild ChaseThe suspect eventually collided with an NJ Transit bus and the Amazon van became stuck on railroad tracks.

1 hour ago

NYPD: Suspect Grabbed 11-Year-Old Girl's Hair, Tried To Choke Her At Stuyvesant Square ParkPolice said the girl was playing with her classmates when the man started yelling at the kids and sprayed the girl the water.

2 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Bronx FamiliesThe vice president is promoting the Biden administration's infrastructure plan.

2 hours ago

Actor Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed Cinematographer & Injured Director On 'Rust' SetYellow tape and police surrounded the set of the new movie "Rust," which was filming in New Mexico when the accidental shooting took place. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/22 Friday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 21 at 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

Shooting Outside Bronx School Is Latest Incident In Disturbing Rise In Gun ViolenceChildren in the Bronx had to be picked up from school early Thursday because of a shooting outside the building. It's the latest in the disturbing rise in gun violence in the city; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

9 hours ago

76th Annual Al Smith Dinner Held At Javits CenterThe 76th Annual Al Smith Memorial Foundation dinner returned in-person Thursday night at the Javits Center.

9 hours ago

New York Giants, Dunkin' Donuts Donate $10,000 To Passaic County Cougars Football TeamFloods from Ida destroyed the equipment of a youth football team in Paterson, but it couldn't destroy the team's spirit. Thursday, the squad got a big boost from their neighbors in the NFL; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

9 hours ago

2 People Jump From Window To Escape Fire In NewarkTwo people jumped out of a window to escape the smoke and flames during a house fire in Newark on Thursday.

10 hours ago

Judge Rules Against NYC's Plans To Change Retiree Health PlanA judge has put a temporary stop to New York City's plan to change the health insurance for 250,000 retirees.

10 hours ago

PSAL: Schools Can Allow Spectators At Games NowThere's an update on the COVID restrictions for New York City public school athletes.

10 hours ago

CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID Booster ShotsA Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommends Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

10 hours ago

Brian Laundrie's Remains Found In Florida Nature Reserve, Officials SayAfter weeks of searching, the FBI confirms human remains discovered in Florida are Brian Laundrie's; CBS2's Cory James reports.

10 hours ago

Prop Gun Tragedy On Set Of Alec Baldwin Movie In New MexicoThere was tragedy on the film set of a new Alec Baldwin movie.

10 hours ago

'Jagged Little Pill,' 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Return To BroadwayBroadway continued its comeback Thursday as two musicals reopened.

11 hours ago

Candidate Conversations: Phil MurphyCBS2's Kristine Johnson spoke with Gov. Phil Murphy as he seeks reelection in New Jersey.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 21 at 6 p.m.

14 hours ago

Spirit Day Offers Support For LGBTQ+ Youth, Anti-BullyingThursday was Spirit Day, a day we see a lot of purple to show support for LGBTQ+ youth and to make a statement against bullying and harassment.

14 hours ago

7-Year-Old Honorary Police Officer Leaves HospitalA young NYPD honorary policeman is out of a Queens hospital, heading home to resume life as a regular kid.

14 hours ago

Long Island Officials Say Safe Dates Initiative Is Especially Timely, Essential Right NowThis is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and there is a new effort on Long Island to teach young people how to have healthy relationships. Officials say the recent homicide of Blue Point native Gabby Petito makes the discussion all the more timely and essential; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

14 hours ago

FDNY: 1,000 Propane Tanks Improperly Stored In QueensAround 1,000 full propane tanks were being illegally stored in a warehouse in Queens.

15 hours ago

Caught On Camera: 85-Year-Old Robbed, Attacked In The BronxA team of robbers targeted an 85-year-old man in the Bronx, and the violent attack was captured on surveillance camera; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

15 hours ago