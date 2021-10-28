We know Broadway star Kelli O'Hara on stage and the red carpet, but this Tony Award-winner is kicking off her heels and putting on her running shoes for the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for the Cancer Support Community. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
Broadway Star Kelli O'Hara Running For A Cause
New York Weather: CBS2's 10/28 Thursday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.
Inside Look At 9 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn’s First ‘Supertall’ SkyscraperWhat will be Brooklyn’s tallest building is under construction. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Bone Health A Growing Concern For Millions Of Older WomenMost women know that menopause can lead to thinning bones. A common consequence of thin bones is a broken hip, which is a lot more serious than most realize. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Protest Against Demolition Of 1840s Houses In ManhattanSupporters want the city to preserve nine landmarked houses from 1840 along 14th Street.
Attorney General Letitia James Appears Likely To Run For GovernorPolitical observers said James would be a formidable foe for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been in office for about 60 days. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Loaded Gun Found In Student's Backpack At Brooklyn SchoolThe student was arrested and no one was hurt.
Father And Son Plead Not Guilty To Charges In Deadly Spring Valley FireThe homicide and manslaughter charges stemmed from a terrible fire that killed a resident and a firefighter at a senior living center. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Bride Surprises Groom, Who Is Blind, With Special Wedding Dress He Can FeelShe got a custom wedding dress with many textures, so he could see by feeling. Katie Johnston reports.
Expert Medical Care Delivered To Seniors' Doorsteps In New York CityFrom vision screenings to vaccines, the program made a world of difference. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Hammer-Attack Killing Of Bicycle Shop Employee Jeanette Willem Shocks Town Of Northvale, N.J.The brutal murder of a New Jersey mother has left northeast Bergen County in disbelief. Now, police say they have the woman’s co-worker in custody. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Remains Found In California Desert Identified As Lauren ChoAuthorities confirmed Thursday human remains discovered in southern California are missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho.
President Biden Unveils Revised Social Spending PlanPresident Biden was on Capitol Hill to sell his new, revised $1.7 trillion social spending plan to lawmakers.
NYC Reveals Expected Vaccine Plan For Younger ChildrenThe CDC is expected to give emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID vaccine for younger children within days.
Thousands Protest COVID Vaccine Mandate Outside Gracie MansionThe clock is ticking. Tomorrow is the deadline for all city workers to get their first dose or be placed on unpaid leave.
New Jersey Man Shot And Killed After Being Followed For 30 MilesAuthorities said Sree Ranga Aravapalli was shot and killed at his home in Plainsboro after being followed by a gunman from Pennsylvania. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Multiple Suspects Wanted After Man Shot On Upper West SideCBS2's Cory James reports.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Forcible TouchingThe charge stems from the Attorney General's sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation in August. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Advocates Rally To Support 'Sweet Truth Act'The bill would require chain restaurants to put warnings on menu items that contain more than one day's worth of added sugars.
SEE IT: $10,000 Worth Of Handbags Stolen From Christian Louboutin Store In ManhattanPolice said the suspects threatened a worker with a knife, before the duo took six bags from display shelves, worth $10,420.
Student With Loaded Handgun Arrested At Brooklyn High SchoolPolice arrested a student Thursday at a Brooklyn high school after he allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun into the building.
Mayor De Blasio's Daily COVID BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds latest briefing on COVID pandemic, vaccine push and more in New York City.
First Responders Protest Vaccine Mandate Outside Mayor's HomeCBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the rally outside Gracie Mansion.
New York Weather: CBS2's 10/28 Thursday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.