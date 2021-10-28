New York Weather: CBS2's 10/28 Thursday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

4 minutes ago

Inside Look At 9 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn’s First ‘Supertall’ SkyscraperWhat will be Brooklyn’s tallest building is under construction. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

7 minutes ago

Bone Health A Growing Concern For Millions Of Older WomenMost women know that menopause can lead to thinning bones. A common consequence of thin bones is a broken hip, which is a lot more serious than most realize. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

10 minutes ago

Protest Against Demolition Of 1840s Houses In ManhattanSupporters want the city to preserve nine landmarked houses from 1840 along 14th Street.

14 minutes ago

Attorney General Letitia James Appears Likely To Run For GovernorPolitical observers said James would be a formidable foe for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been in office for about 60 days. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

24 minutes ago

Loaded Gun Found In Student's Backpack At Brooklyn SchoolThe student was arrested and no one was hurt.

28 minutes ago

Father And Son Plead Not Guilty To Charges In Deadly Spring Valley FireThe homicide and manslaughter charges stemmed from a terrible fire that killed a resident and a firefighter at a senior living center. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

31 minutes ago

Bride Surprises Groom, Who Is Blind, With Special Wedding Dress He Can FeelShe got a custom wedding dress with many textures, so he could see by feeling. Katie Johnston reports.

35 minutes ago

Expert Medical Care Delivered To Seniors' Doorsteps In New York CityFrom vision screenings to vaccines, the program made a world of difference. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

36 minutes ago

Hammer-Attack Killing Of Bicycle Shop Employee Jeanette Willem Shocks Town Of Northvale, N.J.The brutal murder of a New Jersey mother has left northeast Bergen County in disbelief. Now, police say they have the woman’s co-worker in custody. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

40 minutes ago

Remains Found In California Desert Identified As Lauren ChoAuthorities confirmed Thursday human remains discovered in southern California are missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho.

42 minutes ago

President Biden Unveils Revised Social Spending PlanPresident Biden was on Capitol Hill to sell his new, revised $1.7 trillion social spending plan to lawmakers.

48 minutes ago

NYC Reveals Expected Vaccine Plan For Younger ChildrenThe CDC is expected to give emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID vaccine for younger children within days.

52 minutes ago

Thousands Protest COVID Vaccine Mandate Outside Gracie MansionThe clock is ticking. Tomorrow is the deadline for all city workers to get their first dose or be placed on unpaid leave.

55 minutes ago

New Jersey Man Shot And Killed After Being Followed For 30 MilesAuthorities said Sree Ranga Aravapalli was shot and killed at his home in Plainsboro after being followed by a gunman from Pennsylvania. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

1 hour ago

Multiple Suspects Wanted After Man Shot On Upper West SideCBS2's Cory James reports.

1 hour ago

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Forcible TouchingThe charge stems from the Attorney General's sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation in August. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

1 hour ago

Broadway Star Kelli O'Hara Running For A CauseWe know Broadway star Kelli O'Hara on stage and the red carpet, but this Tony Award-winner is kicking off her heels and putting on her running shoes for the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for the Cancer Support Community. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

3 hours ago

Advocates Rally To Support 'Sweet Truth Act'The bill would require chain restaurants to put warnings on menu items that contain more than one day's worth of added sugars.

3 hours ago

SEE IT: $10,000 Worth Of Handbags Stolen From Christian Louboutin Store In ManhattanPolice said the suspects threatened a worker with a knife, before the duo took six bags from display shelves, worth $10,420.

4 hours ago

Student With Loaded Handgun Arrested At Brooklyn High SchoolPolice arrested a student Thursday at a Brooklyn high school after he allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun into the building.

4 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio's Daily COVID BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds latest briefing on COVID pandemic, vaccine push and more in New York City.

6 hours ago

First Responders Protest Vaccine Mandate Outside Mayor's HomeCBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the rally outside Gracie Mansion.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/28 Thursday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

6 hours ago