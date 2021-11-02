Jack Ciattarelli Addresses Supporters At His Campaign HQJack Ciattarelli addressed supporters on Election Night as the gubernatorial race remained too close to call.

48 minutes ago

Governor Phil Murphy Addresses Supporters At Campaign HQNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addressed supporters on Election Night as the gubernatorial race remained too close to call.

1 hour ago

College Sports Betting On New Jersey BallotsPeople in New York and New Jersey voted on important ballot measures tonight.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/2 Update At 11PMLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 11.

3 hours ago

Stamford Mayoral Race Coming Down To Absentee BallotsOfficials for both campaigns said the margin appears razor thin. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Key Races Still Close On Long IslandMore than 100 races are being contested on Long Island. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Gubernatorial Race Going Down To The WireRepublican Jack Ciattarelli has a slight lead over incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy.

3 hours ago

Alvin Bragg Elected As Manhattan’s First Black District AttorneyDemocrat Alvin Bragg made history in the Manhattan DA's race. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Tight Race For Bergen County ClerkRepublican Bridget Kelly is challenging incumbent John Hogan.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Gubernatorial Race Too Close To CallThe race between incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli is too close to call. CBS2's Meg Baker and Jessica Layton report.

3 hours ago

Republican Curtis Sliwa Concedes To Democrat Eric Adams In NYC Mayoral RaceThe Guardian Angels founder said he will return to leading his nonprofit organization. CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

Eric Adams Elected New York City's Next MayorDemocrat Eric Adams has been elected mayor of New York City. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

3 hours ago

Where Things Stand In Close New Jersey Gubernatorial RaceNew Jersey political expert Dr. Guillermo de Veyga of William Paterson University discusses the close race between Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

4 hours ago

NJ Gubernatorial Election: Update From Ciattarelli Headquarters In Close RaceThere is optimism at Ciattarelli headquarters as the votes are counted. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

4 hours ago

NJ Gubernatorial Election: Update From Murphy Headquarters In Close RacePhil Murphy is trying to become the state's first Democratic governor to win reelection in more than 40 years. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago

Curtis Sliwa Concedes To Eric Adams In NYC Mayoral RaceCBS2's Cory James reports from Sliwa headquarters.

4 hours ago

Eric Adams Victory SpeechDemocrat Eric Adams is the projected winner of the New York City mayoral race.

4 hours ago

What Challenges Will Eric Adams Face Once He Takes Office?Ester Fuchs, professor of international and public affairs and political science at Columbia University, discusses Eric Adams' victory in the New York City mayoral elections.

4 hours ago

Curtis Sliwa Speaks After Eric Adams Elected NYC MayorDemocrat Eric Adams was projected to defeat Republican Curtis Sliwa.

4 hours ago

Polls Closed In Stamford Mayoral RaceThe race for Mayor of Stamford, Connecticut has former Mets manager Bobby Valentine running against State Representative Caroline Simmons. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

Murphy, Ciattarelli Neck And Neck In New Jersey Gubernatorial RaceNew Jersey political expert Dr. Guillermo de Veyga of William Paterson University discusses the race between Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

5 hours ago

Alvin Bragg Projected To Win Manhattan District Attorney RaceDemocrat Alvin Bragg was elected as Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, a position that will give him oversight of prosecutions and ongoing investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

5 hours ago

Breaking: Eric Adams Projected To Win New York City Mayoral RaceAdams will be the city’s second Black mayor. The first was David Dinkins, who defeated Ed Koch in 1989.

5 hours ago

NYC Mayoral Race: Update From Sliwa HeadquartersCBS2's Cory James reports from the East Side.

5 hours ago