New York Weather: CBS2 11/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 3 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Man Charged In 1976 Killing Of World War I VeteranA 74-year-old Queens man now faces charges in a decades-old murder case.

2 hours ago

'Is This A Room, 'Dana H.' Extend Broadway RunsProducers of "Is This A Room" and "Dana H." announced the highly acclaimed plays will extend another two weeks.

3 hours ago

Fireworks Celebration On The Eve Of DiwaliThere was a big celebration on the eve of Diwali in New York.

3 hours ago

Yellow Taxi Medallion Owners Getting Financial ReliefAfter 46 days of protests and two weeks on a hunger strike, yellow taxi medallion owners are getting the financial relief they've been asking for. The city has reached a deal with the lender and New York Taxi Workers Alliance; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

Rollout Of COVID Vaccine For Kids BeginsThe rollout of the COVID vaccine for kids began Wednesday, and it will grow quickly over the next few weeks; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Declares Victory In Race For New Jersey GovernorGov. Phil Murphy has declared victory in the race for New Jersey governor, but Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli's campaign is saying not so fast; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Victory Speech After Being Projected Winner Of NJ Governor's RaceGov. Phil Murphy spoke to supporters Wednesday after being projected the winner of the race for New Jersey governor.

4 hours ago

Political Expert Dr. Will De Veyga Discusses Gov. Phil Murphy's Projected Win In New JerseyPolitical expert Dr. Will de Veyga, of William Paterson University, joined CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy's projected win in the race for New Jersey's governor.

5 hours ago

Phil Murphy Projected As Winner Of New Jersey Governor's RaceCBS News projects Gov. Phil Murphy will win reelection in New Jersey; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

5 hours ago

Prof. Edward Purcell Discusses Major New York Gun Rights CaseNew York Law School Prof. Edward Purcell speaks with CBS2's Dana Tyler about a New York gun rights case being considered by the Supreme Court.

6 hours ago

Political Expert Dr. Will De Veyga Discusses Results Of New Jersey Governor's RacePolitical expert Dr. Will de Veyga, of William Paterson University, joined CBS2's Dana Tyler to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy's projected win in the race for New Jersey's governor.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/3 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 3 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Gov. Hochul Changes Plans For Improving Penn StationGov. Kathy Hochul is changing her predecessor's plans for renovating Penn Station; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

7 hours ago

Manhattan District Attorney-Elect Alvin Bragg Gets Back To Work After Historic WinManhattan's next District Attorney is not basking in his historic win. Wednesday, Alvin Bragg was back at work, representing Gwen Carr in the judicial inquiry into her son Eric Garner's death at the hands of police; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Long Island Voters Replace Democratic DAs With RepublicansVoters on Long Island replaced two Democratic District Attorneys with Republicans on Tuesday. Some say it was in large part by seizing upon a "law and order" platform that opponents said distorted the truth; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

NYC Artist Brings Magic Of Christmas To Sick ChildrenThe sights and sounds of the holidays are starting to surface in New York City. One local artist is using his talent to bring the magic of Christmas to children who are sick; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

8 hours ago

Queens Community Says No Resources Are Available To Help Residents Of Area's Many Homeless SheltersA Queens community says it's in crisis. Some residents say they went from having one homeless shelter in the area to almost a dozen since the pandemic began; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

8 hours ago

Cannabis Gummies Bag Found In Child's Halloween Bag In NJPolice in one New Jersey town say a bag of cannabis gummies were found in a child's Halloween bag.

8 hours ago

Political Expert Dr. Will De Veyga Weighs In On 2021 New Jersey Gubernatorial RacePolitical expert Dr. Will de Veyga, of William Paterson University, joins CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson to discuss the race for governor of New Jersey.

8 hours ago

Some Caught Off-Guard By Tight Race For New Jersey GovernorMultiple polls had New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy leading in some cases by double digits and with registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans by more than a million in the state, some were caught off-guard by how close the election is; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

9 hours ago

NYC Announces New Help For Struggling Taxi Cab Medallion OwnersNew York City is announcing new help for struggling taxi cab medallion owners. The new agreement ends a two-week hunger strike; CBS2's Cory James reports.

9 hours ago

Supreme Court Considering Challenge To New York Gun LawFor the first time in more than a decade, the Supreme Court is considering a major Second Amendment case. It's a challenge to the New York law that strictly limits permits to carry guns outside the home; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

9 hours ago

Police: Suffolk County Officer Struck By Drunk DriverA Suffolk County police officer is in intensive care after being injured in a crash. Police say he was hit by a drunk driver; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

9 hours ago