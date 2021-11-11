New York Weather: CBS2 11/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 10 at 11 p.m.

'Adele One Night Only' Airs Sunday Night On CBSWe're getting our first look at Adele's "One Night Only" special.

District: Wall High School Being Investigated For Alleged HazingAn alleged hazing incident at a high school in Monmouth County is under investigation.

Soap Opera Actor Jerry Douglas Has Died At Age 88Longtime soap opera star Jerry Douglas has died.

Survey Finds Slow Progress For Manhattan Workers Returning To OfficesA new survey by the Partnership for New York City finds slow progress in Manhattan workers returning to their offices.

PS 166 In Queens Goes Fully Remote Due To COVID OutbreakWednesday, a Queens elementary school set to host a kids vaccine clinic had to shut down instead because of a COVID outbreak; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Kyle Rittenhouse Takes The Stand At Trial: 'I Didn't Do Anything Wrong'There was explosive testimony Wednesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with killing two people during racial justice rallies last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Transcripts Detail Former Governor Andrew Cuomo's Attempt To Defend Himself Against Sexual Harassment AllegationsNewly released transcripts detail a tense back-and-forth during former governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

'COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall' Answers Your Questions On CBSN New YorkNow that children as young as five years old can get vaccinated against COVID-19, we know some parents and guardians may have questions.

COVID-19 Vaccines And Kids Town HallCBS2's Chris Wragge asked a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts a series of questions parents would want the answers to.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/10 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 10 at 6 p.m.

Communities Banning Leaf Blowers Over Noise, PollutionFall foliage is bursting with color, but cleaning up all those leaves is sometimes a noisy job. Now, some communities are banning lead blowers, not just because of how loud they are, but because of the pollution they create; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Veterans Honored In Special Ceremonies In New YorkNumerous events Wednesday honored our heroes in advance of Veterans Day; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

NJ Gym Owner Sentenced To 3+ Years In Capitol AttackA New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Transcripts For Cuomo Sexual Harassment Investigation ReleasedIn former governor Andrew Cuomo's words, his attempt to defend himself from the sexual harassment allegations made by nearly a dozen women has been made public; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

CBS2's John Elliott Goes Behind The Curtain At The Radio City Rockettes' Christmas SpectacularThe world-famous Rockettes have been part of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall since the very first show in 1933. Many of us know the numbers they perform by heart, but CBS2's John Elliott went behind the curtain to find out how the magic is made.

Billy Crystal Returning To BroadwayBilly Crystal is headed back to Broadway.

Wynton Marsalis In Residency Program At Montclair State UniversityA group of music students in New Jersey have a special opportunity to learn from one of the best -- Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Wynton Marsalis.

Panel Of Experts Answer COVID Vaccine QuestionsIn a special for CBSN New York, CBS2's Chris Wragge asked a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts a series of COVID questions parents would want the answers to.

American Heart Association Raising Awareness About Challenges Facing Female Service MembersThe American Heart Association is raising awareness about the challenges female service members face; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

Islanders Fans With Disabilities File Complaint Over UBS Arena AccessibilityThere is joy for most Islanders fans as the long-awaited new home, the UBS Arena, prepares for its opening in 10 days, but some fans who are disabled claim their health and safety were forgotten in the process; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Homeless Shelter Opened Friday On West 58th StreetDespite legal challenges and protests, a homeless shelter has opened near Midtown's so-called Billionaire's Row.

$80K Worth Of Items Stolen In Givenchy Store Smash & GrabPolice are searching for suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery on the Upper East Side.

New Video Shows Missing New Jersey Teenager Jashyah MooreThere's new video of missing teenager Jashyah Moore in New Jersey; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

