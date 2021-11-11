Police: Dominick Theophanous Arrested For Tearing Down Pride Flag Outside New Jersey ChurchA New Jersey man seen on video ripping down a Pride flag outside a church has been arrested, police say. Katie Johnston reports.

30 minutes ago

NYPD: Man Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Walking Home From SchoolPolice said the child's leggings were forcibly removed during the sexual assault. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

46 minutes ago

New York Weather: Rain Ahead TonightCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WWII Vets Reflect On Importance Of Veterans DayCBS2's John Elliott reports from a Veterans Day event in Montville, New Jersey.

3 hours ago

Veterans Day Parade Returns To New York CityNew York City is hosting its first Veterans Day Parade in two years. CBS2's John Dias catches up with the grand marshal and other veterans about the meaning of the day.

3 hours ago

2nd Queens School Closed Because Of COVID OutbreakA second Queens school closed Thursday because of a coronavirus outbreak.

3 hours ago

Jogger Sexually Assaulted In Central Park; Another Woman NearbyPolice say a jogger was sexually assaulted Thursday morning near the ice rink in Central Park, and a second woman reported another attack 45 minutes later. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.

3 hours ago

Rockefeller Tree Set To Be Cut DownCrews will cut down the Christmas tree bound for Rockefeller Center today.

7 hours ago

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting ChildPolice are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx.

7 hours ago

NYC Veterans Day Parade ReturnsNew York City will host its first Veterans Day Parade in two years, after being forced to go virtual because of COVID. CBS2's John Dias reports.

8 hours ago

Man Critically Hurt After Being Hit By CarPolice say a pedestrian is in critical condition this morning after he was hit by an 18-year-old driver in Brooklyn.

8 hours ago

2 Killed In Upper West Side FireTwo people are dead after a fire broke out overnight on the Upper West Side.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: Clouds Move InCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 10 at 11 p.m.

15 hours ago

'Adele One Night Only' Airs Sunday Night On CBSWe're getting our first look at Adele's "One Night Only" special.

15 hours ago

District: Wall High School Being Investigated For Alleged HazingAn alleged hazing incident at a high school in Monmouth County is under investigation.

15 hours ago

Soap Opera Actor Jerry Douglas Has Died At Age 88Longtime soap opera star Jerry Douglas has died.

15 hours ago

Survey Finds Slow Progress For Manhattan Workers Returning To OfficesA new survey by the Partnership for New York City finds slow progress in Manhattan workers returning to their offices.

16 hours ago

PS 166 In Queens Goes Fully Remote Due To COVID OutbreakWednesday, a Queens elementary school set to host a kids vaccine clinic had to shut down instead because of a COVID outbreak; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

16 hours ago

Kyle Rittenhouse Takes The Stand At Trial: 'I Didn't Do Anything Wrong'There was explosive testimony Wednesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with killing two people during racial justice rallies last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

16 hours ago

Transcripts Detail Former Governor Andrew Cuomo's Attempt To Defend Himself Against Sexual Harassment AllegationsNewly released transcripts detail a tense back-and-forth during former governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

16 hours ago

'COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall' Answers Your Questions On CBSN New YorkNow that children as young as five years old can get vaccinated against COVID-19, we know some parents and guardians may have questions.

18 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines And Kids Town HallCBS2's Chris Wragge asked a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts a series of questions parents would want the answers to.

20 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/10 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 10 at 6 p.m.

20 hours ago