New York Weather: CBS2 11/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 17 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

'Fifth Season' Display At Pulitzer Fountain UnveiledIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.

1 hour ago

New York Families Say Decades-Old Convictions Prevent Them From Becoming Foster ParentsStudies show that foster children fare better when they are placed with relatives, but in New York, many families say decades-old convictions are preventing them from becoming foster parents. CBS2's Ali Bauman met one Brooklyn family fighting to stay together.

1 hour ago

House Censures GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Over Violent VideoThe House voted Wednesday to censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar over a violent video he posted on social media.

1 hour ago

New Jersey Woman Helping Others Battle Addiction After Getting Sober HerselfThe United States hit a dark milestone as the nation's drug epidemic reaches levels never seen until the pandemic. There were more than 100,000 overdose deaths in a year. CBS2's Jessica Layton spoke to a New Jersey woman who battled addiction and is now helping others in their fight to stay alive.

2 hours ago

2 Men Convicted Of Murdering Malcolm X In 1965 To Be ExoneratedFifty-six years after Malcolm X was assassinated, there is a stunning development in the case. Two of the men convicted in his murder are expected to be exonerated Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed At Playground In East HarlemA man was fatally shot in East Harlem on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Police Searching For Gunman Who Shot 4 In The BronxPolice are searching for a gunman who shot four people as they stood on a sidewalk in the Bronx; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

2 Men Convicted In Assassination Of Malcolm X Will Be ExoneratedMore than 56 years after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of the men convicted will be exonerated. The Manhattan District Attorney is expected to ask a judge to throw out those convictions Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Nursing Home Workers Rally For Better Wages, BenefitsNursing home workers flooded Midtown on Wednesday, rallying for higher wages. The large crowd drew some big names, including Gov. Kathy Hochul; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

4 hours ago

Four People Shot In Williamsbridge, The BronxFour people were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Surveillance Video Shows Shooting Outside Midtown Recording StudioBullets flew outside of a Midtown recording studio on Tuesday night during an altercation between two opposing groups. Three people were shot -- the youngest just 19 years old -- and surveillance video shows the chaos unfold; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Local Leaders Pushing Gov. Hochul To Grant Gaming Licenses For Downstate CasinosLas Vegas-style casino gambling could be coming to Queens and Yonkers. Local leaders are pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul to grant two licenses for downstate casinos that would replace animated dealers with live ones; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Shows Off Colorful Personality During Appearance On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’In the few short weeks since Eric Adams was elected mayor, he has signaled that his reign at City Hall will be a 180-degree change from the current administration; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/17 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 17 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

New York City Set To Unveil Lower Manhattan Waterfront Protection PlanThe possible future of the Lower Manhattan waterfront will be revealed Wednesday night in a public meeting. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock got an early look at the plan.

7 hours ago

MTA Plans To Add Police Officers Patrolling City BusesThe MTA plans to add police officers on city buses to keep drivers and passengers safe.

7 hours ago

Las Vegas-Style Casino Gambling Could Be Coming To Queens, YonkersLas Vegas-style casino gambling could be coming to Queens and Yonkers.

7 hours ago

Man Responsible For Hold-Up That Led To Friendly-Fire Shooting Death Of NYPD Detective SentencedNYPD Detective Brian Simonsen was killed in 2019 after a friendly-fire shooting, which was sparked by a robbery. The man responsible for the hold-up in the chain reaction tragedy was sentenced to decades behind bars Wednesday; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

7 hours ago

Nursing Home Workers Rallying For Better Wages, BenefitsA huge crowd of nursing home workers rallied in Times Square on Wednesday to fight for better wages and health benefits.

7 hours ago

COVID Vaccine And Kids: A Conversation About The Science Behind The COVID Vaccine And The Power Of MisinformationCBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with a group of moms and a pediatrician about the science behind the COVID vaccine and the power of misinformation.

7 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future, Part 5From boosters to disparities, children and the future, we're separating fact from fiction. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

7 hours ago

Medical Expert: Herd Immunity Remains Best Way To Get Handle On COVID-19 PandemicFrom those first COVID-19 vaccinations to booster shots, there are growing options for people to protect themselves from the coronavirus. It's leading to questions about the future -- will we need annual booster shots? Will these vaccines combat new variants? And will we ever reach herd immunity? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez sorts through the confusion.

7 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future, Part 4From boosters to disparities, children and the future, we're separating fact from fiction. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

7 hours ago