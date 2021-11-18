New York Weather: CBS2 11/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 18 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Mets Hire Billy Eppler As General ManagerThe Mets have finally hired a general manager -- Billy Eppler.

2 hours ago

'Trouble In Mind' Opens On BroadwayA new play that took 66 years to make it to Broadway finally had its opening Thursday night.

2 hours ago

Macy's Herald Square Unveils Its Holiday Window DisplaysMacy's in Herald Square unveiled its holiday window displays Thursday night.

2 hours ago

BK Subway Station Renamed Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti StationA Brooklyn subway station has been renamed to pay tribute to the city's Haitian-American community.

3 hours ago

Man Attacked Inside Apartment During Bushwick RobberyNew video shows suspects in a violent robbery inside a Brooklyn apartment building.

3 hours ago

11 Siblings Suing Long Island Funeral Home After They Say Director Placed Wrong Person In Mother's PlotEleven siblings are suing a Long Island funeral home after they say the director placed the wrong person in their mother's plot. The heartbroken family says they warned the director, but he did not listen; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Hochul Asks New Yorkers To Return To OfficesGov. Kathy Hochul says she wants people who work in Manhattan back in the office at the start of the new year. Her push comes as coronavirus infections in our area are rising; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Teen Taken Into Custody In Taser Incident Behind Queens SchoolA 15-year-old was taken into custody after a taser was deployed outside a Queens school Thursday.

3 hours ago

Judge Exonerates Muhammad Aziz And Kahlil Islam, Who Were Convicted Of Assassinating Malcolm X In 1965Two men who each served 20 years in prison for the murder of Malcolm X have finally had their names cleared; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

2 Wanted In Connection To Violent Robbery At Brooklyn ApartmentPolice are trying to find two men wanted in connection to a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn on Nov. 14, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

6 hours ago

Beaver Moon Eclipse Starts OvernightA partial lunar eclipse will take place early Friday morning.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/18 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 18 at 5 p.m.

8 hours ago

Authorities Warn Consumers To Beware Counterfeit Goods Ahead Of Holiday Shopping SeasonJust in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's a warning to beware of what you buy. Counterfeiting is big business, and now authorities are showing us how to spot a fake; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

8 hours ago

Police On Long Island Confiscate Cash, Drug-Laced Candy From Man's HomeNassau County police arrested a man after finding drugs and drug-laced candy in his home.

8 hours ago

Attorneys General From 9 States Launch Social Media ProbeA new investigation was launched Thursday into whether Facebook ignored consumer protection laws in multiple states.

8 hours ago

Multiple Women Raise Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct By Teachers, Coaches At Babylon High SchoolMultiple women are coming forward this week, alleging when they were students at a Long Island high school, they were victims of sexual misconduct by teachers and coaches; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Walmart Launches Delivery Service Using Autonomous DronesWalmart has launched a new delivery service using autonomous drones. The first store to use this technology is near the company's Arkansas headquarters; Errol Barnett reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

'Trouble In Mind' Starring LaChanze Opens On BroadwayThursday night marks the Broadway opening of a new play that took 66 years to finally make it to Broadway.

8 hours ago

Is 5 Cents Still An Incentive To Recycle? Some Call For Increase To New York's Bottle DepositOn the 40th anniversary of the bottle deposit in New York State, there is an effort to double it. It's still just a nickel, which consumers get back if and when they return it for recycling, but some say it's just not working anymore; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

6,000 Job Seekers Flood Madison Square Garden For Job Fair Organized By Jay-Z's Roc Nation, Reform AllianceMany New Yorkers are still looking for work, and rapper Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, stepped in to help Thursday, organizing a job fair at Madison Square Garden with the Reform Alliance, which advocates for the formerly incarcerated; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

Rally Held Against Plans To Build Homeless Shelter In Sunset ParkHundreds of people turned out in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon, rallying against plans to build a homeless shelter.

9 hours ago

Subway Conductor Speaks Out After Being Shot With BB Gun While On The JobThe search is on for the suspects involved in two separate BB gun shootings in the Bronx. A subway conductor and a fruit stand vendor were attacked. The NYPD says both victims were randomly shot while they were working; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

9 hours ago

Which COVID Booster Should I Get? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez Clears Up ConfusionWhile millions of Americans now seek a booster, there's still some confusion over mixing and matching vaccines; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

9 hours ago