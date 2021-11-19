New York Weather: CBS2 11/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 19 at 11 p.m.

45 minutes ago

1787 Copy Of Constitution Sells For $41M At AuctionOne of the oldest surviving copies of the U.S. Constitution has a new owner.

49 minutes ago

Reports Of Cars Vandalized In QueensThe NYPD says there was a large mobilization in Queens on Friday night that had to do with a group of protesters.

1 hour ago

Shoppers Urged To Look Local For Gifts This Holiday SeasonShopping for the holidays has an extra sense of urgency this year with the ongoing container ship backups impacting the supply chain, but there are some gift ideas that are guaranteed to make it under your tree before it's too late; CBS2's Cory James reports.

1 hour ago

FDA, CDC Sign Off On COVID Boosters For AdultsThe FDA and the CDC have signed off on booster shots for all adults 18 and older; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

1 hour ago

Firefighters Battle Apartment Building Fire In GuttenbergDozens of firefighters battled an apartment fire in New Jersey on Friday.

1 hour ago

Legal Experts React To Kyle Rittenhouse AcquittalAttorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse convinced a jury that the shootings were justified. Rittenhouse claimed he was under attack and shot in self-defense; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

1 hour ago

Hundreds Protest In Brooklyn In Response To Kyle Rittenhouse VerdictProtesters took to the streets in New York City on Friday after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

Demonstrations Underway In Brooklyn In Response To Kyle Rittenhouse VerdictThere were protests in New York City on Friday in response to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

4 Teens Injured In Newburgh ShootingPolice in Newburgh are looking for the young suspects behind a shooting that left four teenagers hurt. Community members took to the streets Friday, sounding off about gun violence plaguing the city; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Young People's Chorus of New York City's 'Alone Together' Exhibit Shows Life During Lockdown Using Poetry, Art & MusicAn interactive exhibit by the Young People's Chorus of New York City called "Alone Together" shows life during lockdown through their eyes using poetry, art and music. CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke to Francisco Núñez, the artistic director and founder of the Young People's Chorus of New York City, and 17-year-old Margaret Eisenberg, a senior at LaGuardia High School who has been with the chorus for nine years.

5 hours ago

‘Native New York’ Exhibit At National Museum Of The American IndianIf you love New York and history, there’s a new exhibition that just opened in Lower Manhattan. It highlights the native peoples of the New York State region. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

6 hours ago

Build Back Better Bill Takes Step Toward Repealing SALT CapThe House voted to dramatically increase the cap for deductibility of state and local taxes. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

6 hours ago

Mother In Custody In 1986 Cold Case Of ‘Baby John’ Found Dead In Dumpster In GreenwichA Florida woman turned herself into police Friday on charges she killed her baby decades ago in Greenwich, Connecticut. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

6 hours ago

14-Year-Old Bronx Student Stabbed In The StomachPolice say a 15-year-old is in custody for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old student at a Bronx high school.

6 hours ago

Officials React To Rittenhouse VerdictProminent New York elected officials are among those coming down against the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

6 hours ago

Widow Of Marine Who Started Toy Drive In Honor Of Late Husband Says Donations Are Desperately NeededTonianne VanDerveer and her niece Alexandra Daras started collecting toys for the Marines’ Toys for Tots three years ago after VanDerveer’s husband, Jamie, died from cancer. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/19 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

6 hours ago

‘Soul Bus’ Delivers Surprises In Harlem Before Soul Train Awards At Apollo TheaterFor the first time ever, the Soul Train Awards will be held at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater, and to kick off the celebration, a “Soul Bus” is touring Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens.

6 hours ago

Ribbon Cutting At UBS Arena, New Home Of New York IslandersAfter decades of wandering, the New York Islanders and their fans finally have a permanent place to call home. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

6 hours ago

Teddy Roosevelt Statue To Be Moved To Museum In North DakotaThe controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History will soon be on the move.

6 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Making Another Push To Get Rid Of Carriage HorsesWith the clock ticking down on his administration, Mayor Bill de Blasio is trying, once again, to get rid of the carriage horses in Central Park. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

7 hours ago

Search For Shooter Who Fired From Moving Car In QueensPolice are searching for a gunman seen on video opening fire on the Jackie Robinson Parkway.

7 hours ago

Billy Eppler Introduced As Mets General ManagerAfter a long search, the Mets finally have their new general manager. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

7 hours ago