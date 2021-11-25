New York Weather: Thanksgiving ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns With SpectatorsCBS2's John Dias has all the action from the Upper West Side.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for November 24 at 11 p.m.

NYC Council Passes Measures To Curb Delivery CongestionThere's a new push in New York City to ease congestion created by delivery trucks.

Big Balloons Ready To Take Flight In Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeThe excitement is in the air and so are the big balloons, ready to take flight in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

3 Georgia Men Convicted For Murder Of Ahmaud ArberyThree Georgia men were convicted Wednesday for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Building In InwoodThe FDNY battled a fire at a six-story apartment building in Inwood on Wednesday.

Officer Struck By Vehicle In Canarsie, BrooklynAn NYPD officer has a broken ankle and a leg injury after being hit by a vehicle in Brooklyn.

2 NYPD Officers Wounded In Bronx Shooting, Suspect ShotTwo NYPD officers were shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in the Bronx on Wednesday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Mayor Bill De Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Offer Update On NYPD Officers Shot In The BronxMayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea offered an update after two police officers were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Black Leaders Honored At Soul Train AwardsPerformers are not the only people who are honored at this year's Soul Train Awards. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell shows us how the network honored Black leaders who normally don't get the sunlight.

All Eyes On Upper West Side For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon InflationOn the night before the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, all eyes were on the Upper West Side for the balloon inflation; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Chanukah Falling Just Days After Thanksgiving Means Back-To-Back Celebrations For Some Jewish AmericansChanukah begins just days after Thanksgiving this year, which means Jewish Americans will go from turkey to Black Friday and back again to having family around the table on Sunday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Hampton University Marching Band Represents As Only HBCU In Thanksgiving Day ParadeTen of the country's top bands will march down the streets of New York City in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Hampton University's Marching Force will step and stand out on the parade route; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration -- Part 3While most of us spent the night before Thanksgiving prepping for the big feast, the people at Macy’s spend it on the Upper West Side, inflating the balloons that will fly down the parade route; CBS2's Jessica Moore, Lonnie Quinn and Jessi Mitchell report.

Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration -- Part 2While most of us spent the night before Thanksgiving prepping for the big feast, the people at Macy’s spend it on the Upper West Side, inflating the balloons that will fly down the parade route; CBS2's Jessica Moore, Lonnie Quinn and Christina Fan report.

Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration -- Part 1While most of us spent the night before Thanksgiving prepping for the big feast, the people at Macy’s spend it on the Upper West Side, inflating the balloons that will fly down the parade route; CBS2's Jessica Moore, Lonnie Quinn and Steve Overmyer report.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/24 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 24 at 6 p.m.

Westchester County Social Services Collecting Gifts For Older Kids, TeensDuring the holiday season, the mission for some is making sure every child has a gift to open. Finding toys for kids is easy, but older kids and teenagers may feel left out. Officials in Westchester County are making sure that doesn't happen; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Dogs Attack 2 Children In Separate Incidents In EdisonTwo children were attacked by the same dogs in separate incidents last Friday, but there are still no charges against the owners; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

A Look Back At The History Of New York City's Thanksgiving Day ParadeNew York City's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition going back nearly 100 years. Over that time, there have been wild animals, mega floats and even a balloon theft by a plane. CBS2's Steve Overmyer takes a look back.

Christmas Tree Availability Expected To Be Tight This YearThe availability of Christmas trees is tight this year as demand is up, but rushing out to buy a real tree early can bring serious fire dangers unless the tree is properly maintained; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

