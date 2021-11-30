New York Weather: CBS2 11/30 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 30 at 11 p.m.

Tree-Lighting Ceremony At Rockefeller Center Is TomorrowThe Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will shine brightly after Wednesday's lighting ceremony.

NYPD: Familial DNA Search Identified Joseph Martinez As Suspect In Cold Case Murder Of Bronx Teen Minerliz SorianoPolice say an accused killer was living what appeared to be a normal life in the suburbs for more than two decades before new forensic technology led them to him; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Health Officials Upping Efforts To Get Tri-State Area Residents Vaccinated, Tested For COVIDAs scientists look deeper into the Omicron variant, health officials in the Tri-State Area are upping efforts to vaccinate and test for COVID; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

16-Year-Old Shot In Hand In The BronxA 16-year-old is recovering after being shot in the hand near a Bronx school Tuesday.

Teen Accused Of Killing 3, Injuring Several Others In Michigan School ShootingA high school sophomore is accused of opening fire at a Michigan school, killing three students; CBS2's Cory James reports.

CNN's Chris Cuomo Suspended Indefinitely Over Extent Of Help To His Brother During ScandalCNN is taking action against Chris Cuomo after the New York Attorney General's office released information that shed new light on his involvement in his brother's defense; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Police: Construction Worker Raul Guaman Charged In Shocking Sex Crimes Against Women On Long IslandA Long Island man is accused of sexually abusing sleeping or unconscious women while he posed as a ride share driver; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Chris Cuomo Suspended By CNN Amid Fallout From Andrew Cuomo InvestigationChris Cuomo has been suspended by CNN amid new fallout from the investigation into former governor Andrew Cuomo; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/30 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 30 at 6 p.m.

NYC To Invest $4M In Language Access For Multi-Lingual FamiliesTuesday, New York City announced the launch of the "Language Access for All" program.

Robert Brennan Installed As 8th Bishop Of BrooklynHe was born in the Bronx, raised on Long Island, and now, he's the eighth bishop of Brooklyn. Robert Brennan was installed Tuesday as the leader of 1.5 million Roman Catholics in the city's two most populous boroughs; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Man Arrested At Newark Airport, Caught With Stolen GunA man from Georgia was arrested at Newark Liberty Airport after he was caught with a stolen handgun.

NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Makes Trip To GhanaAmid growing concerns over the Omicron variant, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has traveled to Ghana in west Africa.

Correction Officers Union Vows Legal Action Over COVID Vaccine MandateThe vaccination deadline for employees with the Department of Correction has come and gone, making them the last city employees to be under a mandate, but with ongoing staffing shortages that led to deaths and violence on Rikers Island, some fear it could get even worse; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Family Worried Man Accused Of Attacking Woman In Queens Could End Up Back On StreetsA family is nervous a man accused of attacking a woman in Queens could end up back on the streets once again; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 Students Killed In Michigan High School Shooting, Suspect In CustodyThree students are dead after another student opened fire on classmates at a Michigan high school; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

12-Year-Old Connecticut Girl Helping Children In Need Through CharityThis Giving Tuesday, a girl from Connecticut is showing us you are never too young to make a difference. At 12, she's already running her own charity and enlisted the help of others to pack necessities for children in need; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Deadline For NJ Applications For Ida Federal Disaster AssistanceA deadline is approaching for New Jersey residents who suffered property damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Anne Donnelly, Nassau County’s New District Attorney, On Her Goals In Office: ‘A Big Responsibility That I Take Very Seriously’There wasn't supposed to be a contest for District Attorney in Nassau County this year, but when the former county prosecutor, Madeline Singas, was appointed to a judgeship, both parties scrambled and the Republicans came out on top in an unexpected landslide. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to Anne Donnelly, a seasoned veteran of the prosecutor's office.

Reimagined 'West Side Story' Film Premieres In New York CityA new "West Side Story" movie is premiering in New York City, and it's predicted to be a big blockbuster. This reimagined version was directed by Steven Spielberg, and a New Jersey native is making her movie debut; CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Paterson Leading The Way In Getting COVID Booster ShotsHealth experts say the best way to protect yourself against the Omicron variant is to get your COVID vaccines, and more than 6 million people in New Jersey are fully vaccinated; CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.

Tiger Woods Says He Will No Longer Be A Fulltime GolferTiger Woods is back, but he's in front of the camera this time and he's talking about his future. He says he will no longer be a fulltime golfer; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

2 Supervised Drug Injection Sites Open In New York CityNew York City has opened two supervised drug injection sites in the hopes of reducing overdose deaths; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

