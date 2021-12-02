President Biden Attends National Christmas Tree LightingFor the first time, the 99th "National Christmas Tree Lighting" will air on CBS.

27 minutes ago

Gov. Murphy Takes Part In Jersey City Menorah LightingOn the fifth night of Chanukah, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took part in a special menorah lighting.

43 minutes ago

Federal Hearing Focuses On Conditions At Rikers IslandNew York City attorneys, a federal monitor and others met Thursday with a federal judge regarding the ongoing crisis on Rikers Island.

46 minutes ago

5 Omicron Variant Cases Reported In New York StateFive Omicron variant cases have now been reported in New York State; CBS2's Cory James reports.

1 hour ago

Return Of The Office Holiday Party: Despite Evolving Threat From COVID-19, Companies Say They're Safely Surging AheadOffice holiday parties are happening again. For some, it's the first opportunity to meet co-workers in more than a year. But event spaces told CBS2's Lisa Rozner recently that safety is as much a part of the party as the food.

2 hours ago

Small Business Owners Hope Riverhead Residents Show Them Some Love During Holiday Shopping SeasonIt may be quicker and easier to order that gift online or run into a mall or big box store, but local small business owners across the Tri-State Area are begging for a bit of shopping love this holiday season; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/2 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for December 2 at 5 p.m.

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Coney Island Residents Rally Over Lack Of HeatSome NYCHA tenants on Coney Island say they are without heat and hot water.

3 hours ago

New York Blood Center Announces Emergency ShortageAs Omicron spreads, the New York Blood Center says it's facing a shortage emergency and needs donations.

3 hours ago

A Look Inside Liberty Village On Joint Base McGuire-DixWe're getting a first look inside Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix in New Jersey, where 11,000 Afghan refugees are currently housed, awaiting resettlement as part of Operation Allies Welcome; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Bill De Blasio Announce Omicron Cases Confirmed In New YorkGov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a press conference Thursday that five cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in New York state.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Paley Center Celebrates Grand Reopening In MidtownThe Paley Center for Media in Midtown will welcome visitors this weekend for the first time since its closure in March of 2020.

4 hours ago

Fearless Girl Statue's Future In LimboThe future of the Fearless Girl statue is in limbo again.

4 hours ago

Scotch Plains Golf Course Renamed To Celebrate African-American HistoryA public golf course in Scotch Plains was renamed this week just in time for a 100th anniversary gala Friday night, celebrating its African-American history; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Leaders Celebrate Opening Of Overdose Prevention SitesNew York City leaders continue to celebrate the opening of two overdose prevention sites in Upper Manhattan, saying the services will reduce record-high death tolls and curb drug use on city streets; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

4 hours ago

Companies Having Difficult Getting Materials For GravestonesCompanies that make gravestones are having difficult getting their hands on materials; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

NYPD Arrests Suspect Accused Of Stealing School BusA police chase involving a school bus in Brooklyn ended in a wild crash Thursday; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

5 hours ago

NYC Parents, Teachers Impatient For Classroom Capacity Bill To Become LawThere's a push for smaller class sizes in New York City. Some parents and teachers are getting impatient for a classroom capacity bill to become law; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

5 hours ago

A Look At This Year's Top Food Trends For The Holiday SeasonWith the holiday season in full swing, there's lots of celebrating with lots of food; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

5 hours ago

11th Annual Toys For Tots Drive At Nassau Coliseum SundayLong Island leaders join forces to make sure no child goes without a gift this holiday season.

5 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Introduces Package Of Gun Safety BillsOn the heels of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, Gov. Phil Murphy introduced a package of gun safety bills; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

5 hours ago

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea To Retire At End Of YearNew York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has made it official -- he's retiring.

5 hours ago