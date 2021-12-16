New York Weather: CBS2 12/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for December 15 at 11 p.m.

42 minutes ago

'Miracle On 73rd Street' Event Held At Ronald McDonald HouseSanta Claus surprised pediatric cancer patients Wednesday at the Ronald McDonald House on the Upper East Side.

47 minutes ago

Rising Rate Of COVID Cases Nationwide Affecting Sports LeaguesThe rising rate of COVID cases in America is affecting sports leagues; CBS2's Steve Overymer reports.

49 minutes ago

Misty Copeland Surprises Young Women At NYPD 'Girl Talk' EventThe NYPD is trying to bridge the gap with young women across the city by creating support systems for girls who need someone to lean on, and Wednesday, the group was met by a surprise speaker; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

New Jersey Health Experts Look Back 1 Year After State's First COVID Vaccines Were AdministeredIt was one year ago Wednesday that the first New Jersey residents got their COVID vaccines, and as we see a new surge in cases, health experts have a message for people who are still hesitant; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

1 hour ago

16 Deaths This Year Now Linked To Rikers IslandAnother Rikers Island inmate has died as the city struggles to death with a crisis at the jail complex. There are now 16 deaths linked to Rikers; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Surging COVID Cases Affecting Colleges, Broadway, Pro Sports & MoreThere's a scramble to contain surging COVID cases in our area and across the country; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Police Release Video Of Suspect In Brooklyn Bodega ShootingPolice say a 20-year-old working at his family's bodega was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn. Video and pictures of the suspect have been released; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

COVID Outbreaks Impacting College Campuses, Broadway ShowsSeveral major Broadway productions announced cancelations Wednesday night amid a rapid rise in new coronavirus cases. COVID outbreaks are also impacting college campuses as businesses prepare for a new vaccine mandate; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Holiday Tipping Guide: Who Should You Tip, And How Much?It is the time of the year when we show our appreciation to those who make our lives easier. If you're scratching your head about what or how much to give, CBS2's Thalia Perez sums it up.

4 hours ago

Dermot Shea Reflects On Past 2 Years As NYPD CommissionerNow that New York City's new police commissioner has been named, the current NYPD commissioner, Dermot Shea, is wrapping up his final weeks before leaving the department. CBS2's Kristine Johnson sat down with him as he looked forward and reflected back on these past two years.

4 hours ago

'Black Men In White Coats' Highlights Efforts For More Diversity In Health CareCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to Dr. Jedan Phillips, a family medicine physician and clinical associate professor of medicine, and Dr. Wilfred Farquharson, director of a child and adolescent psychiatry outpatient clinic, about "Black Men In White Coats."

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for December 15 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

COVID Survivor Dresses As Mrs. Claus To Thank Medical TeamMrs. Claus paid a surprise visit to a medical team in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Wednesday with a personal message of thanks.

6 hours ago

NYC Council Approves SoHo/NoHo Rezoning PlanThe New York City Council has passed a measure to rezone the city's SoHo neighborhood.

7 hours ago

NYC Leaders Want To Change How Packages Get To CustomersWith more people shopping online, New York City is trying to change how the packages get to your door. Wednesday, transportation leaders unveiled a plan that would reduce how many large trucks are on the streets, especially during rush hour, hoping to address pollution and gridlock; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

New York Home Health Aides Say Low Minimum Wage Is Causing Critical ShortageHome health aides are asking New York state for a raise. They say the current minimum wage is not a living wage for caregivers, and as a result, there is a critical shortage; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

Officials Report Another Death Connected To Rikers IslandAnother death connected to Rikers Island has been reported; CBS2's Cory James reports.

7 hours ago

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Picks Nassau County Chief Of Detectives Keechant Sewell For NYPD CommissionerMayor-elect Eric Adams has chosen Nassau County's chief of detectives, Keechant Sewell, to join him to restore respect for the NYPD and respect for the city's diverse communities; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Owl Rescued From Net At South Huntington High SchoolA remarkable rescue was caught on camera after an owl got trapped on Long Island.

7 hours ago

MTA Announces Fare Changes To Encourage RidershipThe MTA announced new changes coming to fares as a way to encourage ridership.

7 hours ago

Volunteer Bell Ringers Needed For Salvation Army's Red Kettle CampaignSalvation Army bell ringers are going all out to get customers over to their kettles this year as both donations and the number of workers are down; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Hosts 'Boost NJ Day' To Promote COVID Booster ShotsNew Jersey is hosting "Boost NJ Day" in an effort to get more people vaccinated as COVID cases are on the rise in the state; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago