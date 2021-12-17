At Grandma's Place In Harlem, Shoppers Find Toys, Books, And Life Lessons"That's my hidden agenda, to make everyone a reader," owner Dawn Harris-Martine told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

28 minutes ago

Woman Killed In Queens ShootingA woman is dead after she was shot outside her Queens home.

3 hours ago

Gift Ideas For Bike LoversCBS2's John Elliott has more from Jalapeno Cycling in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

4 hours ago

Actor Chris Noth Denies Sex Assault AllegationsTwo women have accused the "Sex and the City" actor of rape.

4 hours ago

Good Samaritan Fights Sex Assault SuspectPolice are searching for a man they say punched a woman in the face and tried to sexually assault her at a subway station in Brooklyn.

4 hours ago

Deadly Slashing, Shooting In The BronxPolice say a 33-year-old man was found with knife and gunshot wounds in the Concourse Village section.

4 hours ago

COVID Surging In New York, Around NationNew York City and State officials are taking action to slow the spread of COVID and the Omicron variant heading into the holidays. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Warm OneCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the upcoming weekend.

11 hours ago

Law Enforcement Across U.S. Tracking Social Media Posts Telling Students To Stay Home On FridayCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest.

11 hours ago

Mother Of Student With Autism Says NYC Must Make Good On Promise Of GPS Tracking Of School BusesCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story.

11 hours ago

Lines, Lines Everywhere As New Yorkers Rush To Get COVID-19 TestsCBS2's Dick Brennan has more on the frustration residents are feeling and the scarcity of at-home tests.

11 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Says The Stakes Are High As COVID-19 Cases Rise Across New York CityCBS2's Jessica Layton has the story.

12 hours ago

Long Island Man Faces Charges For Posting ‘Deepfake’ Images Of Former Classmates On Porn SiteCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the story.

14 hours ago

Push On To Vaccinate As Many New Yorkers Age 5 And Up As PossibleCBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

15 hours ago

NYPD Officer Recovering From COVID Released From HospitalFamily, friends and fellow officers were on hand as Officer Haresh Seepersad finally got to leave Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

16 hours ago

"Gods Love, We Deliver" Workers Receive Huge Holiday TipThey each received $3,000 for their work from entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis.

16 hours ago

Allaire Community Farm Transforms Into Holiday Wonderland, Including Christmas Light ShowA New Jersey farm's innovative holiday idea will help support their animals and the community. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

16 hours ago

New York AG Files Lawsuit Against Long Island Pet Store Accused Of Selling Sick AnimalsAG Letitia James said Shake A Paw in Hicksville and Lynbrook advertised sick pets as healthy, fabricated health certificates and refused to reimburse customers for veterinarian bills.

16 hours ago

Proposed 'One45' High-Rise In Harlem Seeks Rezoning Amid BacklashA proposal to add two high rise buildings to the Harlem landscape reached a critical point Thursday. Developers faced some of their harshest critics yet, neighbors. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

16 hours ago

Social Media Threats Increasing School Safety ConcernsNassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said there's an uptick in threats linked to videos on social media.

16 hours ago

Omicron Variant Spread Renews Push To Vaccinate New Yorkers 5 Years & OlderThe latest surge in COVID-19 cases is adding momentum to the push to vaccinate all New Yorkers over the age of 5. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/16 Thursday Evening UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

17 hours ago

One-On-One With Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant SewellThe city’s next top cop has a long to-do list of big-ticket items to address once she takes the helm of the NYPD on Jan. 1. The biggest job may be reconstituting the plainclothes unit to get guns off the street, which is a top priority of Mayor-elect Eric Adams. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

17 hours ago