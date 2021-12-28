New York Weather: CBS2 12/28 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 28 at 6 p.m.

Islanders Game Against Red Wings PostponedWednesday's New York Islanders game against Detroit has been postponed.

Actor Steve Buscemi Given Key To New York CityActor Steve Buscemi is the latest New Yorker to get a key to the city.

NYE Ball, 2022 Numbers Ready To Go In Times SquareTimes Square is almost ready for this year's New Year's Eve celebration.

New Jersey Nonprofit Needs Help After Mailers Asking For Donations Go MissingA nonprofit organization in Sussex County, New Jersey, says it's at risk of not being able to help those in need after a mailing to solicit thousands of donors disappeared from the post office without a trace; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

Mayor-Elect Adams Announces 2 Key AppointmentsMayor-elect Eric Adams has announced two appointments he describes as key to his incoming administration.

New York City Racial Justice Commission Approves Ballot Proposals For 2022 General ElectionNext year, New Yorkers will be asked to vote on plans to advance racial equity. The New York City Racial Justice Commission has approved new ballot proposals for the 2022 general election; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Woman Convicted Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Out Of New Jersey PrisonA woman convicted of murdering her 5-year-old in 1991 is out of a New Jersey prison; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

NYPD Cancels New Year's Days Off Due To COVID SurgeNYPD officers will be ringing in the new year on the job.

New Art Exhibit Features Needlepoint WorksA new art exhibit features the work of a master at needlepoint. With "Sew Much To Say," it's catching the eye of commuters on the go; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

How To Make Returning An Unwanted Gift EasierSome say it's the thought that counts, but some holiday gifts just don't hit the mark. If you're looking to return presents, there are ways to make the process easier; Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.

Elizabeth Seton Children's Center Provides Long-Term Care For Those With Chronic, Severe Medical ConditionsCBS2's "Season of Kindness and Community" holiday campaign is shining a light on organizations devoted to helping others. Elise Finch and Steve Overmyer visited the Elizabeth Seton Children's Center in Yonkers; CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.

East Orange Man Charged In Shooting Of Off-Duty OfficerThere's an update on the shooting of an off-duty police officer in New Jersey.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Won't Face Charges Connected To Westchester County AccusersFormer governor Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges into allegations reported by two women in Westchester County.

NYPD Investigating Alleged Antisemitic Attack In BrooklynThe NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after an alleged antisemitic attack in Brooklyn; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Rabbi Israel Dresner Diagnosed With Stage 4 Colon CancerA rabbi in North Jersey who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the civil rights movement is praying to see the year 2022. The 92-year-old known as the most arrested rabbi recently learned he has stage 4 colon cancer. His family is determined to carry on his message of unity. In what he believes are his final days, he spoke with CBS2's Lisa Rozner.

New Yorkers Say Goodbye To 2021 On 'Good Riddance Day' In Times SquareIf you have a grievance about anything that happened in 2021, Times Square is the place to be for Good Riddance Day; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Fire Engulfs Home In Massapequa ParkCrews battled a house fire in Massapequa Park on Tuesday.

Dozens Of Flight Cancelations Reported In Tri-State AreaIt's been a difficult holiday season for travelers with an ongoing wave of flight cancelations.

New Jersey Supreme Court Overturns Verdict In Timmy Wiltsey Murder CaseThe New Jersey Supreme Court has overturned the verdict in an infamous murder case dating back to 1991, the death of Timmy Wiltsey; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites Return On Long IslandLong Island has the highest COVID positivity rate in the state at over 15%. In response, the state's largest health care provider is rolling out more testing sites; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

More COVID Tests, Masks Being Distributed In ConnecticutMore help is coming to Connecticut to ease the COVID testing demand.

NYC Ballet Cancels Remaining Shows Of 'The Nutcracker'The pandemic takes a toll on a holiday tradition.

More Broadway Shows Canceled Amid COVID SpreadAs COVID cases spread, so does the impact on Broadway. A hit musical will soon close permanently while the star of another show has tested positive for COVID; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

