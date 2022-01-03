Heavy snow in Ocean County meant some good times for kids, and trouble for adults. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
Winter Storm Means Fun In The Snow, For Some
Mayor Adams Vows To Bring 'Swagger' Back In NYC's Fight Against COVIDCBS2's Marcia Kramer has more on the new mayor's request to have businesses bring their workers back to city offices.
'Jersey Boys' Still Going Strong Off-BroadwayWhile many shows have had cancellations during this latest COVID-19 surge, Broadway is still open for business. Off-Broadway is back, too. And one of the shows, “Jersey Boys,” is still wowing audiences. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.
New York Weather: 1/3 Monday CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast.
Gov. Kathy Hochul To Propose Term Limits For Statewide Elected OfficialsThis includes the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller.
Bruce Blakeman Sworn In As Nassau County ExecutiveRepublican Bruce Blakeman was sworn in as county executive after beating incumbent Laura Curran in a close race in November. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Gov. Ned Lamont Says Community Spread Rampant In ConnecticutLamont says his administration is working to give out at-home COVID tests.
Some Schools In The Suburbs Decide To Go All-Remote TemporarilyMany suburban school districts in our area are starting the New Year by going remote. Dozens of districts in New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester have COVID cancelations of in-person instruction. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Former President Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. SubpoenaedNew York’s Attorney General Leititia James has issued subpoenas for former President Donald Trump and his two oldest children.
NYC Mayor: Students Are Safest Back At SchoolAmid a soaring number of COVID-19 cases, New York City public schools returned to the classroom Monday following the holiday break. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
Winter Storm And Coastal Flooding Make A Mess In Parts Of Southern New JerseyMonmouth County is dealing with snow and windy weather, but that’s not stopping kids from having a little fun in the snow. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Andrew Cuomo's Attorney Says Manhattan DA Will Not Bring Charges Related To Nursing Home DeathsThe attorney says he was contacted by the DA's office which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and they have closed the investigation. But when CBS2 contacted the DA's office, they did not confirm that and declined to comment.
Police: Jennifer Ynoa And Her Dog Gunned Down In Bed-Stuy BodegaPolice are looking for the man who shot a woman and her dog dead inside a bodega in Brooklyn on Sunday night. CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports.
For Some N.J. Students, It's Back To School; Others Are Learning RemotelyIt was back to school on Monday for kids in New Jersey, though not everyone was in the classroom. Some districts started off the new year with remote learning. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.
Mayor Eric Adams: Private Businesses Should Think About Returning To Office, NYC's Economy Needs ItDespite the troubling and ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is urging corporations and financial institutions to end their reliance on telecommuting and bring their employees back to work. He says the city’s economic health depends on it, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports.
Bushwick Florist Robbed At GunpointPolice are searching for a man they say robbed a Brooklyn flower shop at gunpoint on New Year's Day. (Credit: NYPD)
Gov. Hochul Gives Latest COVID UpdateGov. Kathy Hochul gives latest update on COVID response, Omicron variant and more in New York.
New York Weather: How Long Will Snow Last?CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
NY AG Subpoenas Trump And ChildrenNew York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and two of his children - Don Jr. and Ivanka.
Mayor Adams Insists Schools Are Safe As Students Return From BreakNew York City students returned to school Monday after the holiday break, amid a soaring number of COVID cases. Mayor Eric Adams says his administration has no plans to convert to remote learning, pointing to the low transmission rate in classrooms. CBS2's John Dias has the story.
FDA Approves Pfizer Booster For Kids 12 And UpThe booster now heads to the CDC for final approval.
Snow Piling Up In Parts Of New Jersey, Flooding Concerns ElsewhereCBS2's Meg Baker reports on the conditions in Manasquan.
UFT Shares Update On Return To SchoolsUnited Federation of Teachers Michael Mulgrew holds a news conference as New York City public school students return to their classrooms after the holiday break.
Hunts Point Robbery Caught On Videohe NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects who robbed a 19-year-old man at gunpoint in Hunts Point.