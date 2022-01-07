Online Sports Betting Begins In New York State On SaturdayOnline sports betting begins across New York state Saturday.

7 minutes ago

New York Losing 7 Bed Bath & Beyond LocationsBed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of some of the stores it plans to close in the coming weeks.

18 minutes ago

Winter Storm Snarls I-95 North Of New York City, Suburbs Scramble To Clear SnowSnow fell at a furious rate overnight, almost an inch an hour in New Rochelle; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/7 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 7 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Backhoe Driver, Foreman Charged In Fatal AccidentThere's an update on a fatal backhoe accident that killed a home health aide in Brooklyn last year.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Residents Continue Cleaning Up From Overnight Snow StormFriday night's freezing temperatures are of concern as residents in New Jersey continue cleaning up from the snow storm; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Rep. Gottheimer Asks HHS To Look Into Andover Nursing HomeA New Jersey congressman wants the federal government to address conditions at a local nursing home, calling it the site of the worst Omicron outbreak in the state.

3 hours ago

Fans From Harlem To Hollywood Remember Legendary Actor, Activist Sidney PoitierFans from Harlem to Hollywood are remembering legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier, who has died at the age of 94; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Makes Virtual Court AppearanceFormer governor Andrew Cuomo appeared in court virtually Friday to face the only criminal charge filed against him in the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

Scientists Trying To Teach Goldfish To DriveGoldfish may be able to do more than you think. Scientists want to know if they can drive; Ian Lee reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Mother Says JetBlue's Treatment Over Son Who Refused To Wear Mask Made Her Feeling HumiliatedThere was chaos on board a JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark over a 2-year-old with special needs who wouldn't wear his mask. CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with the boy's mother, who says the airline's treatment left her feeling angry and humiliated.

4 hours ago

Parts Of Long Island See Over 8 Inches Of Snow After First Significant Storm Of SeasonThe snow that swept through the Tri-State Area late Thursday and early Friday was quick and, for many, manageable; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

4 hours ago

Connecticut High Schooler Dies After Accident During Youth Hockey GameA young hockey player in Connecticut has died after a collision between two players on the ice during a school game; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

4 hours ago

Hudson River Museum's 'African-American Art In The 20th Century' Named Must-See ExhibitionA local art exhibit is number one on a list of the top 20 exhibitions to see in the United States. CBS2's Cindy Hsu got a tour.

4 hours ago

New York Health Care Workers Required To Get COVID BoosterNew York has updated its COVID guidelines for health care workers. They are now required to get a booster shot, and beginning Friday, most vaccination sites in the city will have boosters for children 12 and older; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Airports Face Cancelations, Schools Do Not In Wake Of Overnight Snow StormDepending on what you had to do Friday, the snow was either friend or foe. Airports faced cancelations while many school children hoping for a day off did not; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Harlem Residents Reflect On Sidney Poitier's Impact On African-American FamiliesSidney Poitier's celebrated career had a profound impact on African-American families. His achievements on screen and his activism were a source of pride; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Academy Award-Winning Actor, Civil Rights Trailblazer Sidney Poitier Dies At Age 94Academy Award-winning actor and Civil Rights trailblazer Sidney Poitier has died. He was 94 years old; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

5 hours ago

3 Men Convicted Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced To Life In PrisonThe three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison; Mark Strassmann reports for CBS2.

5 hours ago

El Mofongo Restaurant: Dominican Pride Takes Root In Hempstead"All the hard work is paying off. We can see it," co-owner Martha Caro told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 1/7 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

9 hours ago

Adams Defends Decision To Keep Schools Open Despite Winter StormFriday's storm was the city's first major snowfall of Mayor Eric Adams' term. CBS2's John Dias reports.

9 hours ago

Hochul Announces COVID Booster Mandate For Health Care WorkersThere is no testing option, but worker can have a medical exemption.

9 hours ago

Snow Cleanup Underway After Messy Morning In New JerseyA state of emergency Friday in New Jersey was lifted after a significant winter storm caused a messy morning commute. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

9 hours ago