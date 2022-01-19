Mayor Eric Adams, Officials Provide Update On NYPD Officer Shot In The BronxMayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and officials provide an update on the police officer who was shot in the Bronx on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for January 18 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani, 3 Others Subpoenaed By 1/6 CommitteeRudy Giuliani and three others who challenged the results of the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2 hours ago

Free COVID Tests Now Available Online Through USPSWith COVID tests in high demand, the free at-home test kits President Joe Biden promised are now available.

2 hours ago

Parents Across Tri-State Area Still Concerned About Sending Kids To School Amid COVID SurgeCOVID cases are dropping in New Jersey and New York, but despite the trend, some parents are still worried; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Hundreds Gather To Honor Michelle Go, Woman Killed In Subway Push Incident In Times SquareHundreds gathered Tuesday night in Times Square to honor the life of a woman who was pushed to her death into an oncoming subway train; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Neighbors Heartbroken After Deadly Bronx House ExplosionNeighbors are heartbroken after Tuesday's deadly house explosion in the Bronx, but their community is coming together; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Investigators Looking Into Cause Of Deadly Bronx House ExplosionInvestigators are looking into whether a fiery explosion in the Bronx that killed one woman and injured eight others was caused by gas; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Officer Shot During Confrontation With Armed Suspect In The BronxAn NYPD officer was shot after a confrontation with an armed suspect in the Bronx on Tuesday night; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

Hundreds Gathered In Times Square To Remember Michelle GoVigils took place in San Francisco and Times Square to honor Michelle Go, the woman who was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming subway train over the weekend; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

5 hours ago

Clean Up Continues After Deadly Bronx Building ExplosionCrews continued to clean up debris Tuesday night after a deadly apartment building explosion in the Bronx; CBS2's Cory James reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/18 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for January 18 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

New York City Kicks Off 'Winter Outing' Campaign Offering Special Discounts & DealsNew York City leaders kicked off a month of motivation for the struggling tourism industry Tuesday. The campaign is called NYC Winter Outing. Hotels, shows, museums and restaurants are all offering a unique experience for a fraction of the usual price; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

7 hours ago

CT Mental Health Services For Children After Student OverdoseConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials are reminding parents about available mental health services for children after a 13-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose at school.

7 hours ago

Search For Woman Accused Of Harassing Children In BrooklynPolice are looking for a woman wanted for aggravated harassment in Brooklyn.

8 hours ago

LIRR Riders Want Heated Waiting Rooms Open For Extended HoursLong Island Rail Road riders say they're getting the cold shoulder while trying to stay warm. Heated waiting rooms at station are opening later and closing earlier; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul Ahead In Governor's Race Poll, Bill De Blasio Announces He's Not RunningIn the New York governor's race, Gov. Kathy Hochul is far ahead in a new poll. She's raising millions of dollars while a would-be opponent decides he's not running; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

8 hours ago

Vigil To Be Held For Subway Attack Victim Michelle GoA vigil is set to begin Tuesday evening for a New Yorker who was a diligent businesswoman and a dedicated volunteer. Michelle Go was killed Saturday after she was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train at the Times Square station; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

1 Killed, 8 Injured In Bronx House ExplosionOne person was killed and eight others were injured when a home exploded in the Bronx on Tuesday; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

An Inside Look At Lionsgate Studios YonkersA new film studio has opened in Westchester County, and the company in charge of the project says it'll be the largest of its kind in the entire Northeast; CBS2's Nick Caloway got an inside look at Lionsgate Studios Yonkers.

8 hours ago

GRAMMY Awards Rescheduled, Moving To Las VegasThe GRAMMY Awards have been moved to a new date and new location this year.

8 hours ago

Broadway Will Pay Tribute To Sidney Poitier By Dimming LightsBroadway will pay tribute to trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier.

8 hours ago

Broadway Industry Optimistic Despite COVID Surge Putting Damper On Recovery EffortsThe recent surge in COVID cases has put a damper on Broadway's recovery efforts, but the industry is staying optimistic; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

Senate Democrats Debating New Voting Rights BillSenate Democrats are debating a new voting rights bill, however there are major hurdles to overcome; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago