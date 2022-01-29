Parts Of Suffolk County Digging Out From Over 20 Inches Of SnowMore than 20 inches of snow fell in parts of Suffolk County on Saturday, and now bitter temperatures are freezing any uncleared snow into place. That means plow drivers still have hours worth of work ahead; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

First Alert Weather: 9 p.m. 1/29 Blizzard Storm UpdateCBS2's Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa Murdock have the latest on the storm.

First Alert Weather: 6 p.m. 1/29 Blizzard Storm UpdateCBS2's Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa Murdock have the latest on the storm.

The Best Of CBS2's Snow Storm CoverageWe want to share with you some of the best moments of CBS2's First Alert Weather day, including those with the brave people who went to work Saturday.

Drivers Needed Help In Bay Shore After Getting Stuck In SnowBay Shore was among the Long Island communities hit hard by Saturday's snow storm.

Storm Brought Over A Foot Of Snow In Parts Of ConnecticutSnow piled up in parts of Connecticut on Saturday.

Queens Hit Hard By Saturday's Nor'easterSaturday's snowstorm made an impact in the city. In Queens, preliminary snow totals show up to 11 inches fell in some neighborhoods; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

More Than Half A Foot Of Snow Fell In Some Staten Island AreasOn Staten Island, some streets were empty as people stayed clear of the icy roads.

New Yorkers Grab Shovels To Keep Sidewalks ClearSome businesses stayed open during Saturday's nor'easter, which meant the shovels were out to keep sidewalks clear and customers safe.

Thousands Of Flights Canceled Across Country Due To Nor'easterThousands of flights were canceled across the country Saturday due to the nor'easter.

Subway Service Impacted By Nor'easterThe weather impacted subway service Saturday.

Snow Cleanup Underway In Central ParkMany New Yorkers headed to Central Park on Saturday to go sledding and take in the beautiful views there.

Washington Heights Cleaning Up Streets, Sidewalks After StormTrucks hit the streets in Washington Heights on Saturday so drivers could get around.

Significant Snowfall Seen In Bayville, NJParts of the Jersey Shore got more than a foot and a half of snow Saturday. That's the case in Bayville, Ocean County, where people were dealing with blizzard conditions; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

Over 20 Inches Of Snow Falls Across Suffolk CountyParts of Suffolk County saw more than 20 inches of snow Saturday, and it was blowing around all afternoon long; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 Accidents Involving Tractor Trailers On I-95 In New RochelleSaturday morning's snow triggered some serious accidents in Westchester County.

First Alert Weather: 5 p.m. 1/29 Blizzard Storm UpdateCBS2's Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa Murdock have the latest on the storm.

First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. 1/29 Blizzard Storm UpdateCBS2's Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa Murdock have the latest on the storm.

First Alert Weather: 3 p.m. 1/29 Saturday Winter Storm ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast.

NYC Sanitation Commissioner On Storm Cleanup EffortsEd Grayson spoke with CBS2's Dick Brennan and Jessica Moore about cleanup efforts in New York City.

Hunter Griffin Reports From Manasquan, N.J.We may have found a future member of our First Alert Weather team! Check our Hunter Griffin's weather update from Manasquan, N.J.

Enjoying A Snow Day In SayvilleCBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with a father and son enjoying a ride in a "side by side" sports vehicle in the snow. She also spoke with the owners of Sayville Pizza about doing business in a blizzard.

Storm Cleanup In New JerseyThe cleanup has begun on Route 17, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

First Alert Weather: Carolyn Gusoff Checks In From Bay ShoreCars have been getting stuck in the snow on Long Island, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

