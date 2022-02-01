Dr. Rachel-Maria Brown Talaska Highlights Heart Disease Rates For African Americans, Disparities In Medical CareThis Black History Month, the focus is on health and wellness and disparities in medical care. CBS2’s Elise Finch spoke to Dr. Rachel-Maria Brown Talaska, a health ambassador with the Heart Association and the director of in-patient cardiac services at Lenox Hill Hospital, about these issues.

Long Island Woman Says Case Of Mistaken Identity Resulted In Death ThreatsA Long Island woman says she's received death threats after being confused for someone who went on a vile rant; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Wake Underway For NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 2nd Officer To Die After Harlem AmbushA wake was held Tuesday for fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Hitting The Water With US Coast Guard Captain Zeita MerchantCBS2's Maurice DuBois got a chance to hit the water with the Coast Guard commander of the Port of New York. Watch tonight on CBS2 News at 11 p.m.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/1 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 1 at 6 p.m.

Asian Communities Across NYC Welcome Year Of The Tiger Amid Increase In Hate CrimesFrom Flushing to Chinatown, Asian communities across New York City are welcoming in the Year of the Tiger; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

February Marks Black History Month In United StatesThe Bronx Youth Empowerment Program held an event to mark Black History Month on Tuesday.

App-Based Workers Rally For Better Working ConditionsTens of thousands of app-based workers are rallying to fight for better working conditions; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Some Long Island Voters Angry Over Proposed New Congressional DistrictA proposed new congressional district could mean major changes on Long Island; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In HarlemA man was left critically injured after a shooting in Harlem on Tuesday; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

New York Times Buys Viral Word Game 'Wordle'A word game developed by a New Yorker went viral after just a few months online. It's so successful, The New York Times just bought it; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Inside Out Tours Shines A Light On Black History In New YorkIn honor of Black History Month, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas went on a tour with a woman who uncovers history that is hidden in plain sight. Stacey Toussaint says her mission is more important than ever.

'MJ: The Musical' Opens On BroadwayA new musical about Michael Jackson officially opens on Broadway Tuesday night; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Tesla Recalling Tens Of Thousands Of CarsTesla is recalling nearly 54,000 cars with the company's full self-driving beta software.

Changes To New York Congressional Districts Create ControversyChanges in New York Congressional districts are creating some controversy. New district maps could give Democrats an edge in 22 of the 26 seats; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Saying The Holocaust 'Wasn't About Race'Talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has issued a public apology after saying the Holocaust "wasn't about race." Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

How To Celebrate The Lunar New YearPeople around the world are ringing in the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger. From the food to the festivities, the Lunar New Year is full of symbolism; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Alternate Side Parking Suspended Through SaturdayAs snow clean-up continues in New York City, alternate side parking is being suspended.

Motion Filed Against DOC For Failing To Provide Medical CareThe Legal Aid Society has filed a motion for contempt in Bronx Supreme Court against the city's Department of Correction for delaying medical services to thousands of detainees.

Dog Electrocuted On Brooklyn SidewalkA dog owner wants answers after her pet was electrocuted on the street during what was supposed to be a routine walk; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Former NFL Coach Files Lawsuit Claiming Racial DiscriminationA former NFL coach is filing a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination in the NFL coaching hiring process; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize COVID Vaccine For Kids Under 5Pfizer has asked the FDA to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

26-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In East HarlemPolice are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man in East Harlem on Tuesday.

