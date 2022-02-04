New York Weather: CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 4 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Det. John Geiss Retiring After 22 Years As Head Of Yonkers Cold Case SquadIt's the final chapter in a legendary law enforcement career. The detective in charge of one of the region's premiere cold case squads is retiring. Det. John Geiss told CBS2's Tony Aiello getting answers for victims' families is what kept him going for 22 years.

2 hours ago

Broadway's 'Skeleton Crew' Celebrates Detroit NightDetroit took the spotlight at a new Broadway play Friday.

2 hours ago

Republicans Suing To Stop Redistricting As New Yorkers Protest New LinesRepublicans are suing to stop congressional and state legislative redistricting in our area, and even some Democrats are expressing concern; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Explosion Destroys 2 Homes, Damages 3rd In BrooklynAn explosion that destroyed two homes and damaged a third was caught on camera in Brooklyn. Luckily, no one was hurt in the blast, but neighbors say this could have been prevented; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor Adams Issues Apology After Video Surfaces Showing Inappropriate Comment Made About White Police OfficerMayor Eric Adams apologized for an inappropriate comment he made in 2019 about white police officers after the video was made public Friday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer investigated the incident.

3 hours ago

Fanalysis: Super Bowl LVICBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at Super Bowl LVI with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

3 hours ago

Mayor Eric Adams Apologizes For Inappropriate Comment About White Police OfficersMayor Eric Adams issued an apology Friday after a video of an inappropriate comment he made in 2019 about white police officers was made public; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

4 hours ago

At Least 2 Homes Destroyed In Gas Explosion In BrooklynFire officials say a gas explosion destroyed two homes in Brooklyn, and now the fate of a third home is in question; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/4 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 4 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

Security Officers Who Put Out Fire On 1 Train Recognized For Quick-ThinkingThe quick-thinking security officers who jumped into action to put out a fire on a subway train received big honors Friday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

6 hours ago

Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officer At Keansburg PharmacyNew video shows terrifying moments unfolding inside a Monmouth County pharmacy.

6 hours ago

AAPI High School Students In New Jersey Fight For More Inclusive CurriculumThrough personal stories, several New Jersey high school students are fighting for a more inclusive curriculum in classrooms. A tragedy led to a chance to teach others about Asian-American history; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

7 hours ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Stay Off Roads As Surfaces Freeze OverWith surfaces freezing over, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging everyone to stay off the roads Friday night.

8 hours ago

Brooklyn Entrepreneur Creates Her Own ChampagneChampagne lovers have a new bubbly to try, and it all started in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

8 hours ago

Some Netherlands Residents Upset By Alleged Plans To Dismantle Bridge To Accommodate SuperyachtA giant superyacht, reportedly owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is causing big waves in the Netherlands; Tina Kraus reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

National Wear Red Day Draws Attention To Cardiovascular Disease In WomenPeople across the nation wore red Friday to draw attention to a deadly disease -- cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of women; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

NYC Residents Speak Out About Gun ViolenceAs politicians vow to crack down on gun violence in New York City, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to residents about the impact on our communities.

8 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Talks To CBS2 About COVID Pandemic, Its Economic ImpactCBS2's Meg Baker spoke to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy one-on-one about the COVID-19 pandemic and how he's working to help those dealing with its economic impact.

8 hours ago

Paley Center For Media Celebrates Black Achievements In TelevisionTo celebrate Black History Month, the Paley Center for Media has a new exhibit celebrating nine decades of the Black experience on television; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

Flower Shops Facing Supply Chain Issues Ahead Of Valentine's DaySupply chain disruptions could put a damper on Valentine's Day; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Michael Avenatti Found Guilty Of Stealing From Stormy DanielsAttorney Michael Avenatti has been convicted for stealing from his former client, adult film star Stormy Daniels.

9 hours ago

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Changes Course On Crime Amid Calls For ResignationFaking criticism and calls for his resignation, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is changing course, telling his staff his earlier memo on crime was confusing; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

9 hours ago

3 Brooklyn Homes Destroyed After Gas ExplosionThree homes in Brooklyn were destroyed after a gas explosion in Bath Beach on Friday; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

9 hours ago